Ballina Naval & Maritime Museum

In the 19th century Ballina was the third-largest port in NSW, and following WWII many ex-navy personnel took jobs in the shipyards here. One of the most interesting displays is the balsa-wood raft that sailed across the Pacific from Ecuador as part of Las Balsas expedition, which docked in Ballina in 1973. Model-ship fans will have a ball.

