Welcome to Cowra
Lovely little Cowra is synonymous with being the site of the only land battle fought on Australian soil during WWII, when, in August 1944, more than 1000 Japanese prisoners attempted to break out of a prisoner-of-war camp here. During the surprise attack, 231 Japanese were killed or committed ritual suicide; four Australians were also killed.
Cowra has since aligned itself with Japan and the causes of reconciliation and world peace, and there are some poignant and worthwhile sites here to explore. An overnight visit is recommended.
Top experiences in Cowra
