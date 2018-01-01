Bathurst
is epic motor racing
Bathurst's global claim to fame is its status as the home of Australian motor sport: since 1963, the 'Great Race' (the Bathurst 1000) continues to draw massive crowds to its picturesque, twisty, turny circuit. Even if you're not a revhead and aren't in town for the supercars, be sure to drive the course for yourself, albeit at the painful speed limit of 60km/h!
