Welcome to Bathurst

Located on the 'other' side of the Great Dividing Range, Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland settlement from colonial times, boasting a cool climate and a manicured central square where formidable Victorian buildings transport you to the past. Although Bathurst's first appearances aren't as lovely as nearby Orange's, history buffs prepared to dig a little deeper will find plenty to explore.

Read More

Bathurst's global claim to fame is its status as the home of Australian motor sport: since 1963, the 'Great Race' (the Bathurst 1000) continues to draw massive crowds to its picturesque, twisty, turny circuit. Even if you're not a revhead and aren't in town for the supercars, be sure to drive the course for yourself, albeit at the painful speed limit of 60km/h!

Read Less

Top experiences in Bathurst

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for
Bathurst photo credits