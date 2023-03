This handsome mansion was built between 1888 and 1906 on one of the first sheep stations in the Armidale area, founded by gentleman grazier Henry Dumaresq in the 1830s. Guided tours are the only way to see inside the house, and you shouldn't miss the wonderfully preserved early-20th-century farm buildings a little way downhill.

Access is via the turnoff for Armidale Airport from the New England Highway.