At the southern edge of Armidale, NERAM is the home of the Howard Hinton Collection, a veritable thesaurus of Australian art from the 1880s to the 1940s including works by Arthur Streeton, Margaret Preston, Norman Lindsay, Nora Heysen and other luminaries. Tours of the collection are offered at 2pm on Friday and Sunday, and the nearby Museum of Printing opens from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday.