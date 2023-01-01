Oxley Wild Rivers National Park

Part of the Heritage listed Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, this 1452 sq km National Park is cut by spectacular gorges, waterfalls and rivers, and is a sure delight for campers, hikers and wildlife-spotters. The effortlessly photogenic Dangars Falls are within easy reach (22km) of Armidale, and across the Park there are plenty of hiking trails, picnic areas and campgrounds to choose from, three of which (Halls Peak, Riverside, and Youdales) charge non-campers $20 for vehicular access.