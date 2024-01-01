This cultural centre houses an interesting collection of Aboriginal artefacts and art (some of which is for sale) representing the culture of the local Anaiwan and Gamilaroi populations. Outside there's an informative bush-tucker trail, while inside the Echidna Cafe serves bush-tucker treats such as lemon-myrtle cheesecake and wattleseed biscuits.
Aboriginal Cultural Centre & Keeping Place
New South Wales
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Oxley Wild Rivers National Park
10.79 MILES
Part of the Heritage listed Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, this 1452 sq km National Park is cut by spectacular gorges, waterfalls and rivers, and is a…
4.67 MILES
This handsome mansion was built between 1888 and 1906 on one of the first sheep stations in the Armidale area, founded by gentleman grazier Henry Dumaresq…
New England Regional Art Museum
0.07 MILES
At the southern edge of Armidale, NERAM is the home of the Howard Hinton Collection, a veritable thesaurus of Australian art from the 1880s to the 1940s…
Oxley Wild Rivers National Park
12.63 MILES
The 260m-high Wollomombi Falls – the highest in NSW and second highest in Australia – are a highlight of this national park and can be viewed from the…
12.78 MILES
Housed in a handsome red-brick millhouse, this eclectic museum houses local bushranger Captain Thunderbolt’s muzzle loader and revolver, alongside quirky…
Nearby New South Wales attractions
1. New England Regional Art Museum
0.07 MILES
At the southern edge of Armidale, NERAM is the home of the Howard Hinton Collection, a veritable thesaurus of Australian art from the 1880s to the 1940s…
4.67 MILES
This handsome mansion was built between 1888 and 1906 on one of the first sheep stations in the Armidale area, founded by gentleman grazier Henry Dumaresq…
3. Oxley Wild Rivers National Park
10.79 MILES
Part of the Heritage listed Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, this 1452 sq km National Park is cut by spectacular gorges, waterfalls and rivers, and is a…
4. Oxley Wild Rivers National Park
12.63 MILES
The 260m-high Wollomombi Falls – the highest in NSW and second highest in Australia – are a highlight of this national park and can be viewed from the…
12.78 MILES
Housed in a handsome red-brick millhouse, this eclectic museum houses local bushranger Captain Thunderbolt’s muzzle loader and revolver, alongside quirky…