Aboriginal Cultural Centre & Keeping Place

New South Wales

This cultural centre houses an interesting collection of Aboriginal artefacts and art (some of which is for sale) representing the culture of the local Anaiwan and Gamilaroi populations. Outside there's an informative bush-tucker trail, while inside the Echidna Cafe serves bush-tucker treats such as lemon-myrtle cheesecake and wattleseed biscuits.

1. New England Regional Art Museum

0.07 MILES

At the southern edge of Armidale, NERAM is the home of the Howard Hinton Collection, a veritable thesaurus of Australian art from the 1880s to the 1940s…

2. Saumarez Homestead

4.67 MILES

This handsome mansion was built between 1888 and 1906 on one of the first sheep stations in the Armidale area, founded by gentleman grazier Henry Dumaresq…

3. Oxley Wild Rivers National Park

10.79 MILES

Part of the Heritage listed Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, this 1452 sq km National Park is cut by spectacular gorges, waterfalls and rivers, and is a…

4. Oxley Wild Rivers National Park

12.63 MILES

The 260m-high Wollomombi Falls – the highest in NSW and second highest in Australia – are a highlight of this national park and can be viewed from the…

5. Mccrossin’s Mill Museum

12.78 MILES

Housed in a handsome red-brick millhouse, this eclectic museum houses local bushranger Captain Thunderbolt’s muzzle loader and revolver, alongside quirky…