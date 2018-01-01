Situated atop the Northern Tablelands at an altitude of 980m and surrounded by some of Australia's best grazing country, Armidale – with its wealth of attractive heritage buildings, gardens and moss-covered churches – looks like the stage set for a period drama.

This old world scenery, played out against the backdrop of four distinct seasons, continues to attract people to this dignified regional centre. Summers are mild and clear, autumnal foliage is spectacular, crisp winters often see light snowfalls, and manicured gardens burst to life in an explosion of bright spring colours.

Home to some of Australia's best boarding schools and the University of New England, the city is accustomed to welcoming visitors and gaining admirers, year-round.

