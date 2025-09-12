Voted the Best Large City Break in the UK by consumer group Which?, Liverpool doesn’t really need an introduction. From the football heritage to The Beatles to the maritime history and Georgian architecture, there’s plenty to dig into.

I moved to Liverpool six years ago, having visited throughout my childhood while seeing family nearby. What stands out about Liverpool is that it feels like a small town community while having access to large city amenities. People are friendly here, despite stereotypes, and you’ll feel the Scouse pride a mile away.

Here are some things to consider before you get deep into planning:

When to arrive: Arrive at lunchtime on a Friday to experience the hustle and bustle of people getting ready for the weekend.

How to get from the airport: To get from Liverpool John Lennon Airport to the city center, hop on the 500 bus. Tickets are £2 per ride and can be purchased onboard by cash, card or contactless payment.

Getting around town: If you’re sticking to the city center, the best way to explore is on foot. To get farther out, take the Merseyrail train services from the city center.

Where to stay: For first-timers, it’s best to stay in the city center. The Municipal is a five-star boutique option that’s been recently refurbished with a beautiful top-floor spa. For more of a playful vibe, check out the Baltic Hotel in the thriving Baltic Triangle area.

What to pack: You can easily get four seasons in one day in Liverpool. Layers are your friend, especially if you’re on the waterfront with the River Mersey winds.

Left: The famous Matthew St. raymond orton/Shutterstock Right: The John Lennon statue outside the Cavern nightclub. Todamo/Shutterstock

Friday

Morning

To start off your day right, you need a decent hit of caffeine and a locally made pastry. Cornhill Coffee is a gorgeous little coffee van parked outside the Baltic Fleet pub near the docks. Run by a mother and daughter team, it’s a small but mighty spot packed with seasonal favorites, as well as cakes, pastries and delicious focaccia sandwiches.

How to spend the day

Your first day in Liverpool is all about soaking up the local culture, and there is no better place to do that than on the Albert Dock. From the Cornhill Coffee Van, it’s just a 10-minute walk away.

Probably one of the most famous places in Liverpool, the Albert Docks are home to the Museum of Liverpool, the Maritime Museum, the International Slavery Museum, the British Music Experience, Tate Liverpool and The Beatles Story Museum. It’s safe to say that you can have your fill of history and culture, no matter which option you choose.

Spend the morning at one or more of the museums before heading to Francie’s Focaccia. Located on the docks, this small Italian serves up huge focaccia sandwiches stuffed with big flavors. If you have a sweet tooth, make sure to try their famously decadent pistachio cappuccino.

From Francie’s, walk 20 minutes along the waterfront to the Liverpool Watersports Centre. Here, you can hire sit-on kayaks and paddleboards to explore the docks from the water. This is a unique way to see Liverpool’s historic docks and a fun way to experience the waterfront with friends or family. If you want the help of a guide, book a session with Jayne at Liverpool SUP.

Dinner

Once you’ve warmed up from your time on (and hopefully not in) the water, get refreshed and head to Maray. There are two sites in Liverpool, one on the Albert Dock and the original on Bold Street. If you’re heading there on a weekend, bookings are advised.

This restaurant specializes in mouthwatering small plates with Middle Eastern flavors. If there is one place that is always at the top of my Liverpool recommendation list, it’s Maray. The Disco Cauliflower has a cult following and is a must-order. If you’re at the Docks site, speak to Tom, the head bartender, about his Agua De Pepino cocktail, which is a cucumber margarita that’s ridiculously refreshing.

After dark

Once you’ve had your fill of delicious small plates, journey uphill to Frederiks on Hope Street. This New York-inspired cocktail bar serves up delicious drinks, but the treat here is always the music. There’s live jazz music most nights in Frederiks, but Fridays are when the house band is on hand to provide the perfect soundtrack to your evening. In a city known for its musical heritage, you know you’re in for a good time.

The Palm House in Sefton Park. Circle Creative Studio/Getty Images

Saturday

Morning

Start your morning right with breakfast at the beautiful and welcoming Lovelocks on Old Haymarket. With locally made sourdough, you can enjoy tasty cooked breakfasts, sandwiches and fresh sweet treats.

How to spend the day

Today, we’re heading into the leafy part of South Liverpool. Hop on the Merseyrail from Liverpool Central Station and ride for 6 minutes until you reach St. Michael's Station. Follow the locals from the station as they wander towards Lark Lane, around a 5-10 minute walk from the station.

This leafy lane of restaurants, cafes and quirky stores is a haven for independent Liverpool businesses. In the summer months, there’s outside seating for a more European vibe. There’s also a huge farmers market every fourth Saturday of the month, so if you time it right, you’ll be able to bag yourself even more local bits and pieces. Lark Lane is also the gateway to Sefton Park, one of the largest and most beloved green spaces in the city.

Before you head to the park, stop off at Lunko. Don’t be deterred by the almost certain queue outside the door – the wait is worth it. Grab yourself a coffee and a giant pastry and head off for a wander around Sefton Park. Make sure to stop off at the gorgeous Palm House, which originally opened way back in 1896.

Now, it wouldn’t be a weekend in Liverpool without some football. If you can’t get tickets for Liverpool or Everton (it’s a tall order), join the locals at the pub and soak up the atmosphere. On Lark Lane, two of the best places to watch are the recently refurbished Masonic Arms or Love & Rockets.

If football isn’t your thing and you prefer some relaxation, head back into the city center and journey to the biggest Lush store in the country. Instead of staying in the bustling store, head to the top floor where you’ll find the tranquil Lush Spa. They’ve got a huge range of treatments, and it’s so calm up there that you’ll forget you’re in the center of town on a Saturday!

Dinner

For dinner, we’re heading to the delicious Buyer’s Club off Hardman Street. Tucked away with its own fairy light-fuelled courtyard, Buyer’s Club serves up Italian fare with an extensive wine list from local suppliers. Make sure to order the cacio e pepe beans, it’s even a favorite of Star Wars star Daisy Ridley!

After dark

Around the world, Scousers are known for their comedy chops. So, what better way to spend the evening than checking out the local comedy talent? Jump in a taxi to the Hot Water Comedy Club. Situated in the Blackstock Market food hall, there are usually at least three shows a day on a Saturday, plus any touring comedians from across the country.

The Royal Liver Building, the Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool Building. Brookgardener/Shutterstock

Sunday

Morning

For your last morning in Liverpool, journey to Cafe Lucaya on Water Street. This plant-filled oasis is located just around the corner from the iconic Liver Building. Grab yourself a breakfast sandwich to fuel for your final day.

How to spend the day

Depending on how energetic you’re feeling, there are two starts to the day. You can either jump on the train from Moorfields to Waterloo or Blundellsands & Crosby station (a 15-20 minute journey), or you can cycle up the waterfront to North Liverpool’s popular beaches.

You can hire bikes online from Hype Urban Bikes and pick them up from the Liverpool Ferry Terminal, just across the road from Cafe Lucaya. From here, you can follow the river up to Crosby Beach. The 35-minute route will take you along bike paths and some short stretches on the road. You’ll even get an up-close look at the brand new Everton stadium along the way.

Once you reach Crosby, lock your bike up and wander the soft sands of the dunes, and check out the iconic Another Place statues by Antony Gormley. With over 100 cast iron sculptures along a 3km stretch of the beach, it’s an amazing installation to experience. Remember to stay within the soft sand section as there’s quicksand farther out.

Before you ride back down towards town, stop for a session at the idyllic Mersea Sauna (booking required). Located on the Crosby Marine Lake, this small six-person wood-fired Scandi sauna is the perfect place to stop off and relax. Enjoy a cold plunge as you watch people sail and kayak on the lake, or just enjoy the beachy views from the picture window.

Dinner

For your final night in Liverpool, opt for a spot that's more high-end. Manifest is a gorgeous but small fine dining spot hidden away in the Baltic Triangle on the edge of the city center. It’s been featured in the Michelin guide, and has a rotating seasonal menu and Chef’s Choice seven-course tasting menu. You definitely need reservations, as there are only six tables and a counter.

If you can’t get reservations or fancy something more low-key, visit the nearby Baltic Market. The city’s original food hall has a range of street food-style eateries and communal seating. Spice Thai is my personal go-to, and the espresso martinis from Press Bros can be particularly lethal.

Sadly, that brings our whistle-stop tour of Liverpool to an end. Whether you’ve fallen in love with the historic architecture and culture, the incredible music scene or the natural beauty of Liverpool, start planning your return trip now – this weekend has only scratched the surface!