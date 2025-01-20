The USA’s second-largest art museum, the Art Institute of Chicago houses a treasure trove from around the globe. Located in the heart of downtown Chicago, this collection of Impressionist and post-Impressionist paintings is second only to those in France, and the number of surrealist works is tremendous. The Modern Wing dazzles with Picassos and Mirós, while Japanese prints, Grecian urns and stained-glass windows stuff endless rooms beyond. And whatever you do, don’t miss the enchanting Thorne Miniature Rooms!

Ready to explore? This guide will help you uncover the must-see highlights and plan the perfect visit.

The history of the Art Institute of Chicago

Born in 1879 as the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts, the Art Institute of Chicago was built in the aftermath of the Great Chicago Fire as a symbol of the city’s resilience and creative spirit. Over time, it evolved into a global cultural powerhouse crowned by the sleek Modern Wing designed by Renzo Piano. Today, the museum is a testament to creativity and innovation, offering visitors a chance to connect with art that spans centuries.

Must-see works

The Art Institute of Chicago is brimming with iconic masterpieces and unexpected treasures across its many galleries. From Impressionist highlights to contemporary marvels, there’s something to spark curiosity and delight for every visitor. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss, broken down by floor.

Vincent Van Gogh's "The Bedroom" (1889). Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Floor 2: European and Impressionist art

The second floor of the Art Institute is home to some of the most famous works in the museum’s collection. Get close to Georges Seurat’s A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte (Gallery 240) and watch the painting break down into its tiny component dots. It’s easy to see why it took the artist two years to complete his pointillist masterpiece. Fans of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off will recognize this one.

Vincent van Gogh’s The Bedroom (Gallery 241) depicts the sleeping quarters of his house in Arles. This is the second of three versions of the painting, created during Van Gogh’s 1889 stay at an asylum.

Claude Monet’s Stacks of Wheat (Gallery 243) captures the 15-foot-tall stacks near the artist’s farmhouse in Giverny. These paintings were part of a series that launched Monet’s career when they sold out at a show he organized in 1891.

Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks (Gallery 262) offers a lonely, poignant snapshot of four solitary figures at a neon-lit diner. The work was inspired by a restaurant on Greenwich Avenue in Manhattan.

Grant Wood’s iconic American Gothic (Gallery 263) features two stern-faced farmers modeled after the artist’s sister and his dentist. A lifelong resident of Iowa, Wood drew inspiration from his Midwestern roots.

Planning tip: Arrive early to beat the crowds, especially during summer.

Summary:

Georges Seurat: A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte (Gallery 240)

Vincent van Gogh: The Bedroom (Gallery 241)

Claude Monet: Stacks of Wheat (Gallery 243)

Edward Hopper: Nighthawks (Gallery 262)

Grant Wood: American Gothic (Gallery 263)

Marc Chagall's "America Windows". ChicagoPhotographer/Shutterstock

Floors 1 & 3: Sculpture and modern art

Floors 1 and 3 offer an impressive range of more modern works. Marc Chagall’s America Windows (Gallery 144) are massive blue stained-glass pieces created to celebrate the USA’s bicentennial. Be sure to look for images of the Chicago skyline in the third window from the right.

Pablo Picasso’s The Old Guitarist (Gallery 391) features an elongated figure from the artist’s Blue Period. The painting reflects not only Picasso’s distinctive color palette but also his struggles as a poor, lonely artist in early 20th-century Paris.

Salvador Dalí’s Inventions of the Monsters (Gallery 396) was painted in Austria just before the Nazi annexation. The title refers to a Nostradamus prediction that monsters appear as a warning of war. Dalí’s profile can be seen in the lower left corner, alongside the profile of his wife, Gala.

Planning tip: Use the free app to navigate directly to these iconic works and learn about their history and significance. The app includes detailed audio tours of these masterpieces.

Summary:

Marc Chagall: America Windows (Gallery 144)

Pablo Picasso: The Old Guitarist (Gallery 391)

Salvador Dalí: Inventions of the Monsters (Gallery 396)

Miniature of an antique living room. Stock for you/Shutterstock

Other highlights

The Thorne Miniature Rooms (Lower Level, Gallery 11) are sure to amaze you with their incredible detail. Peek into 68 tiny rooms, including an 18th-century French salon, a Georgian-era drawing room, and a Gothic-style church interior.

In the light-filled Modern Wing, the contemporary galleries (288–299) showcase iconic works by artists like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Kara Walker, Jasper Johns, Cindy Sherman and more.

For a moment of tranquility, visit the room designed by architect Tadao Ando (Gallery 109). Here, you’ll walk through a serene forest of 16 concrete pillars to view stunning Japanese screens.

Planning tip: Take advantage of quieter times, such as weekday mornings, to fully enjoy these spaces without crowds.

Summary:

Thorne Miniature Rooms (Gallery 11)

Modern Wing Artists: Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jasper Johns (Galleries 288–299)

Tadao Ando Space: Minimalist gallery with Japanese screens (Gallery 109)

Aerial view of Millennium Park. tokar/Shutterstock

Free outdoor attractions

The Art Institute’s outdoor spaces offer an array of attractions that are completely free to enjoy. Start at the Michigan Avenue entrance, where the iconic bronze lions stand guard. The beloved lions guarding the entrance may seem identical at first glance, but they actually have different stances, expressions and measurements. Their creator, Edward Kemeys, described the south lion as closely watching something in the distance, while the north lion has his back up and is ready to spring.

Behind the museum, you’ll find the Stock Exchange Arch, a striking architectural relic from Chicago’s history. Nearby, the gardens provide a peaceful retreat. In the north garden, Alexander Calder’s bold Flying Dragon sculpture adds a splash of modernity, while the south garden features Lorado Taft’s tranquil Fountain of the Great Lakes.

Cloud Gate (The Bean) in Millennium Park. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

For even more outdoor art, visit the contemporary sculpture terrace. This space not only showcases cutting-edge pieces but also connects to Millennium Park via the Nichols Bridgeway, offering stunning views along the way. Once in Millennium Park, don’t miss the opportunity to marvel at Cloud Gate – lovingly nicknamed “The Bean.” This polished, reflective sculpture by Anish Kapoor is one of Chicago’s most iconic landmarks. Visitors love to interact with its unique curves and capture unforgettable photos.

Planning tip: These outdoor spaces are open year-round and make for fantastic photo opps, although some gardens may be closed during the winter months.

Summary:

Bronze Lions: Iconic sculptures at the Michigan Avenue entrance; one poised to pounce, the other gazing into the distance.

Stock Exchange Arch: Architectural relic located behind the museum.

North Garden: Features Alexander Calder’s Flying Dragon sculpture.

South Garden: Includes Lorado Taft’s Fountain of the Great Lakes .

Contemporary Sculpture Terrace: Modern sculptures with a connection to Millennium Park via the Nichols Bridgeway.

Cloud Gate ("The Bean"): Reflective sculpture by Anish Kapoor, a must-see in Millennium Park.

Getting there

The Art Institute of Chicago is conveniently located in The Loop, making it easy to access by public transportation, bike or car. The museum’s main entrance is on Michigan Avenue, but you can also enter via the Modern Wing on Monroe Street. The Loop is well-connected by the city’s CTA trains and buses, and the Brown, Green, Orange, Pink and Purple lines all stop at Adams/Wabash, which is one block from the museum.

For drivers, nearby parking garages are available, though public transit is often the most convenient option. Check the museum’s website for updated hours and directions before your visit.

Visiting tips

Maximize your visit to the Art Institute of Chicago with these helpful tips: