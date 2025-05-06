Cradled by the Appalachian foothills and split by a slow bend in the Tennessee River, Chattanooga, “the Scenic City,” comes by its nickname honestly. But beauty here isn’t just surface level – in April 2025, Chattanooga became the first National Park City in North America (not affiliated with the National Park Service), thanks to its abundance of green spaces, biodiversity and easy access to outdoor recreation. That ethos runs through the veins of nearly everything: a revitalized riverfront, miles of trails and bike paths, waterfalls, opportunities to kayak, fish and rock climb within city limits.

Adventure travelers will especially feel right at home here, but history buffs, art lovers, families and foodies will also find plenty to pack their itinerary. Plan your trip to Chattanooga with our pick of the city's best experiences.

Hunter Museum of American Art near Chattanooga's Bluff View Art District. leaena/Shutterstock

1. Peek into galleries in the Bluff View Art District

Perched high above the Tennessee River, this walkable, immaculately preserved historic neighborhood houses galleries, manicured gardens, bakeries, quaint B&Bs and shaded patios. Try a pastry and the signature Night Watch (coffee, espresso and locally-made chocolate) from Rembrandt’s, then browse the River Gallery’s rotating exhibits of fine art and jewelry. Afterward, stroll the adjacent two-acre Bluff View Sculpture Garden.

2. Wander through the underrated Hunter Museum of American Art

Next to the Bluff View Art District, the Hunter Museum is a work of art in and of itself, combining three distinct architectural styles: an early 1900s Neoclassical mansion, a 1970s Brutalist wing and a bold 2005 contemporary addition. Inside, find one of the Southeast’s most comprehensive American art collections, spanning from the Colonial era to today. The museum's outdoor sculpture garden spans part of the Riverwalk.

Planning tip: Get in free the first Thursday of every month from 4 to 8pm.

Chattanooga's historic Lookout Mountain Incline Railway. Taylor E Williams/Shutterstock

3. Ride the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway

This historic single-track funicular railway first climbed Lookout Mountain in 1895. With a 72.7% grade, it’s still one of the steepest passenger railways in the world. The one-mile ride starts in the St Elmo neighborhood and climbs nearly straight up. At the top, soak in sweeping views of the valley below from Point Park, part of the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park (also on this list).

Planning tip: The Incline Railway is closed until June 2025; a late 2024 wildfire significantly damaged the cable system and rail infrastructure. Keep your eyes on social media for reopening updates.

4. Hit the trails without leaving town

Chattanooga’s hiking game is strong (part of how it became America’s first National Park City!), and many of the best hikes are right in the city. Tackle the 2.8-mile loop from Cravens House to Point Park, or take a carefully timed detour to Sunset Rock for sweeping views over the valley. The trail to Blowing Wind Falls passes the remnants of old moonshine stills, and up on Signal Mountain, the one-mile trek to Julia Falls Overlook is short but steep, with infamous stairs.

Greeter Falls in Savage Gulf State Natural Area. Matthew L Niemiller/Shutterstock

5. Cool off with a dip in a natural swimming hole

Do as the locals do and take advantage of the area’s abundant waterways. North Chick Blue Hole (“North Chick”) is a local favorite, with cold pools and boulders to jump from, 20 minutes from downtown. Nearby Big Soddy Creek Gulf flows between cliffs, while Suck Creek, at the foot of Signal Mountain, offers a series of rapids and pools. About 1.5 hours out, Greeter Falls in Savage Gulf State Natural Area rewards hikers with a near-perfect plunge pool and the easy-to-miss Blue Hole nearby.

6. See marine wildlife at the Tennessee Aquarium

More than 10,000 animals live at the Tennessee Aquarium across two massive buildings. Trace a raindrop’s path from the Appalachians to the Gulf of Mexico in River Journey, one of the world’s largest freshwater aquariums. Ocean Journey features a massive 618,000-gallon reef tank, filled with sharks, stingrays and sea turtles. Other highlights include Penguin Rock and the jellyfish room.

7. Stroll the Chattanooga Choo Choo Historic District

Once a bustling train terminal during the Golden Age of Rail, the 1909 Beaux-Arts station is now the centerpiece of a lively entertainment district. Shops, restaurants, bars, a distillery and unexpected finds like an escape room inside a train car now occupy the former tracks. You can even spend the night in a renovated sleeper car at Hotel Chalet.

Detour: If you love the nostalgia of trains (or have little ones in tow), book a train ride with the Tennessee Valley Railroad and visit the museum.

Kayakers on the Tennessee River. Marcus E Jones/Shutterstock

8. Paddle the Tennessee River

Rent a kayak or SUP from L2 Outside in Coolidge Park and make a loop. Check out Bluff View Art District, Ross’s Landing amphitheater and paddle to (and around) 18-acre Maclellan Island, a wildlife sanctuary with small beaches. L2 also hosts guided sunset paddles on weekends. A short 10-minute drive from downtown, you can float a quieter stretch of the river with River Canyon Adventure.

Detour: Want something less urban, or with bigger thrills? Within an hour’s drive, the Ocoee River has wild class III and IV rapids, while the Hiwassee offers a gentler, family-friendly ride. Book guided trips with Ace Ocoee Adventures or Hiwassee Outfitters.

9. Taste hand-crafted whiskey at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery

Chattanooga’s first legal whiskey distillery in over a century, this is also one of the only R&D distilleries in the US. On the one-hour tour, you’ll learn how Chattanooga Whiskey helped overturn antiquated Prohibition-era laws, then head down to the basement rickhouse to see the innovative process in action. Every step is an experiment, tweaking malt, yeast, wood and finishing techniques. Tours end with a generous tasting flight and what may be the city’s best Old Fashioned.

Detour: The Choo Choo Historic District is right across the street, perfect for after-tour exploration.

10. Cheer on the Chattanooga Lookouts

Catch Thirsty Thursday ($2 beers and $3 drink specials) or Fireworks Friday at a Lookouts home game. The Minor League Baseball team currently plays at AT&T Field near the Riverwalk and aquarium, but will move into a new stadium in the South Broad District before the 2026 season.

Planning tip: Bring one canned food item to any Sunday home game to get free admission.

Walnut Street Bridge, Chattanooga. Jens_Lambert_Photography/Getty Images

11. Cross the Tennessee River on the Walnut Street Bridge

The iconic pedestrian-only truss bridge, erected in 1890 for horse-drawn wagons, connects the North Shore and downtown Chattanooga. At 2376ft, it’s one of the world’s longest pedestrian bridges. The bridge closed for renovations in March 2025, with an expected completion date of fall 2026. However, it is expected to open temporarily to host a number of marathons, Ironmans and other races, so check the bridge’s official construction page before visiting.

Detour: On the bridge’s north side, don’t miss the ornate 1894 carousel in Coolidge Park. The 52 animals were hand-carved locally, and rides are just $1.

12. Try Chattanooga’s best burger at Main Street Meats

Equal parts upscale restaurant, butcher shop and bourbon bar, Main Street Meats gained cult status for its premium locally-sourced meats and no-cutting-corners style (and whiskey selection – the whiskey book is 35 pages). The burger, almost universally hailed as the best in the city, is a shining example: a combination of chuck, other cuts like ribeye or filet mignon and fat trimmings comprise the patty, then it’s topped with house-made everything, down to the pickles and mustard. And don’t sleep on the potato salad. Hot take, but it’s legitimately one of the best things on the menu.

13. Snag a reservation to hike the Lula Lake Land Trust

Chattanooga has no shortage of fantastic waterfall hikes, but this one comes with an air of exclusivity: it’s accessible just twice a month and requires reservations. Just 30 minutes from the city, Lula Lake Land Trust has Open Gate Days on the first and last weekend of each month. Do the straightforward out-and-back trail to marvel at the upper falls tumbling into Lula Lake; the moderate 4.5-mile Classic Loop takes you down to the base of the 120ft waterfall.

Planning tip: Can’t snag a reservation, or not visiting on an Open Gate weekend? Falling Water Falls, Cloudland Canyon State Park, Foster Falls and iconic Fall Creek Falls are all within a one-hour drive.

“The Least Amount of Space” at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park. Marcus E Jones/Shutterstock

14. Walk among artistic giants at Sculpture Fields

Tucked into the Southside, Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is delightfully quirky and unexpected. More than 50 large-scale sculptures from around the world, made of everything from bronze to steel and stone, dot 33 acres of meadows, 1.5 miles of trails winding among them. The park is pet-friendly and free, with the exception of some ticketed exhibits throughout the year.

Detour: Use the city’s interactive art map to explore over 100 permanent public art installations scattered throughout Chattanooga, including murals, sculptures and decorated utility boxes.

15. Be a glassblower at Ignis Glass Studio

Tap into your creative side by blowing your own glass ornament, bowl, vase or paperweight at Ignis Glass Studio. The studio welcomes children and no experience is required (reservations are, though), making this a perfect hands-on family activity – but it’s equally fun for date night or a bachelorette trip.

Planning tip: You’ll have to pick up your creation after a 24-hour cooling period, so don’t schedule this for your last day in town. The studio will ship in a pinch, but it’s expensive.

16. Learn about trucks at the International Towing and Recovery Museum

Yes, this museum seems super niche, but only until you learn that the tow truck was invented in Chattanooga in 1916, creating the towing and recovery industry. In-the-know locals happily share that it’s one of the most underrated museums in the city, with nearly 40 vintage tow trucks, a tremendous collection of toy tow trucks, and one kids can climb into with working lights and a rotating arm.

Point Park, part of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park on Lookout Mountain. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

17. Explore Civil War history at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park

The oldest, largest military park in the US spans two states and thousands of acres. Explore on your own with a self-guided audio tour or join a ranger-led program. Key sites include Point Park atop Lookout Mountain and the Fuller Gun Collection in the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center, one of the most extensive assortments of historic military firearms in the country.

Planning tip: Pair your visit to Point Park with a ride on the Incline Railway. Once you get to the top, walk over to the battlefield, check out the overlooks and cannon positions, then ride back down.

18. Visit Ruby Falls, one of the world’s tallest underground waterfalls

After an elevator ride takes you deep inside Lookout Mountain, set off on a guided hike to Ruby Falls, winding through narrow limestone passages and wild rock formations on the way. Learn about the aptly named wavy, layered flowstone called “cave bacon” before finishing at the 145ft waterfall.

Planning tip: In addition to the popular one-mile cave walk, you can explore in the dark on Friday night Lantern Tours.

19. Experience Chattanooga’s own “soup nazi” at Opa

Even if you're unfamiliar with the '90s television sitcom Seinfeld, you may have seen clips of the infamous 1995 "no soup for you" episode, when patrons line up for the best soup in town despite the notoriously harsh, borderline militant owner. Like Seinfeld's "Soup Nazi," the owner of Opa is admittedly a bit rough around the edges, but it's part of the experience. As is the cash-only policy, lack of a set menu (the owner makes whatever he pleases, serving it family-style) and the unusual tradition at the end of the night: diners are invited to participate in traditional Greek dancing and smash plates on the ground. Trust us, go, but make reservations – they're required. Don't forget cash.