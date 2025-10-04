Amid the global frenzy around Korean culture, from the latest dramas and films to fashion, food and music, K-beauty is riding high on the cultural wave, fueled by social media algorithms and the universal pursuit of so-called "glass skin.” Brands like Beauty of Joseon, COSRX and Medicube have become Amazon staples, and the tech-savvy nation's approach to skin care is reaching an ever-growing consumer base looking for the latest tips and products that deliver research-based results at a price that doesn't break the bank.

Here are the best places to find your favorite brands while you’re in Korea, and recommendations for some soon-to-be-favorite brands.

Where are the best pharmacies to shop?

Anyone looking to stock up on K-beauty products while visiting Korea knows to head to Olive Young, the nation's leading health and beauty retailer. Since opening its first store in 1999, the company has dominated the local aesthetics market with over 1,300 stores across the country. The Myeong-dong Town branch is a must-stop shop in central Seoul. The two-story store beckons K-beauty fans with a daunting number of products on display. The shop is organized in clearly marked sections, so visitors can wander around the various aisles from skin care and sun care items on the first floor, to wellness, cosmetics, hair and body products on the second floor. The retail giant's newest store near Seongsu Station is also worth a visit. Located in the hip Seongsu-dong neighborhood in eastern Seoul, it's the company's largest retail store spanning five floors. While there seems to be an Olive Young store on just about every block in Seoul, these larger locations carry a much wider range of products so you can shop 'til you drop, as they say.

Thanks to viral TikTok videos, K-beauty consumers from around the world are quite familiar with Olive Young, but consumers in Korea have an alternative option in CHICOR, a luxury-focused cosmetics store that opened with the ambitious goal of becoming Korea's Sephora. With a growing demand for Korean skin care and beauty products worldwide, this local chain is revamping its stores and dramatically increasing its K-beauty offerings.

The newly renovated and expanded Gangnam Station store reflects this trend, with over half of the brands in the store bearing the Made in Korea mark. In addition to popular global brands, the list of Korean brands include Tirtir, Toun28 and popular fragrance brands Born to Stand Out, Nonfiction and Tamburins. Also available at the Gangnam Station store exclusively is a new line of hair care products by Lilai. Based on AI analysis, the company creates customized shampoos to support a healthier scalp and hair.

As someone who's lived in Korea for almost 20 years, I frequent both retailers. They offer discounts and promotions at different times, so as a discerning consumer, I pop into various stores and look out for the best deals. Below is a curated list of K-beauty products I often use. While some are well-known brands overseas, others are less familiar but worth taking note of for your next visit.

From left: Beauty of Joseon Sunscreen Relief Sun Aqua-Fresh, Huxley Secret of Sahara Watery Sun Cream: Stay Sun Safe, Melixir Vegan Airfit Sunscreen

Sunscreens

It's only after moving to Korea that I learned sunscreen should be applied at all times, even when staying indoors, because UV rays can pass through glass to cause sun damage. Among the myriad sunscreens out there, Beauty of Joseon Sunscreen Relief Sun Aqua-Fresh is a global standout. Hailed for its nongreasy, moisturizing formula that gives you that coveted glowy skin, this chemical sunscreen doesn't leave a white cast, and it provides ample sun protection with SPF 50+ and a PA rating of ++++. Two other sunscreens that I love are the Huxley Secret of Sahara Watery Sun Cream: Stay Sun Safe and the Melixir Vegan Airfit Sunscreen. Both have a similar lightweight texture to the Beauty of Joseon sunscreen and offer SPF 50+ PA++++ protection, but the Melixir sunscreen is one of the few reef-safe products I've found.

From left: Dr.G Green Deep Cleansing Oil, Arencia Fresh Green Rice Mochi Cleanser, Toun28 Propolis + Vitamin C, B3, B5, B6 Serum, Numbuzin Glutathione Vitamin Concentrated Mask, Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Peel Off Facial Mask Pack

Cleansing and skin care

One of the key tenets of the K-beauty routine is the almighty "double cleansing” ritual. For those who may not have the time nor the dedication to follow the famous 10-step skin care routine, this foundational cleansing step is a nonnegotiable. Once you've thoroughly cleansed your skin, it becomes more receptive to the beneficial ingredients in skin care products that hydrate, nourish and restore bounce to your skin.

Dr.G Green Deep Cleansing Oil: This dermatologist-founded brand's oil cleanser has been my go-to first-step cleanser for some time, because the gentle formula removes my makeup in one go, even waterproof mascara. I generally tend to avoid products with a strong scent, so I also appreciate that it's mildly scented. Containing Dr.G's proprietary green avocado oil, this affordable cleanser is a great starter to your double cleanse routine.

Arencia Fresh Green Rice Mochi Cleanser: This TikTok-approved cleanser is hailed as an “all-in-one” cleanser that reduces blackheads and improves skin clarity without stripping away the skin's moisture barrier. I use this product daily after I remove my makeup, and my skin feels noticeably smooth and supple.

Toun28 Propolis + Vitamin C, B3, B5, B6 Serum: This is an eco-friendly brand that embraces the slow beauty philosophy, and the company's farm supplies many of the plant-based ingredients that go into their products. This serum contains propolis extract and a medley of vitamins to revitalize the skin and even out the skin tone. Because it's so affordable, I make sure to apply an ample amount not only to my face but also on my neck.

Numbuzin Glutathione Vitamin Concentrated Mask: No K-beauty routine is complete without the daily sheet mask. Personally, I'm not diligent enough to go through one a day, but I do turn to these wonders for a quick fix if I have an important occasion the next day and I want to bring out that inner glow. With key ingredients like Vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, the mask is perfect for hydrating and brightening your skin. I particularly like the texture of the mask and how it fits on my face.

Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Peel Off Facial Mask Pack: For those who find wearing sheet masks and staying still for 15-20 minutes annoying, this overnight peel off mask is your best option for waking up to hydrated, radiant skin.

From left: Curly Shyll Silky Oil Serum, Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream

Hair and body

Curly Shyll Silky Oil Serum: This professional hair care brand's vegan daily hair essence contains a blend of 10 essential oils to nourish hair and smooth out frizz. The lightweight formula doesn't weigh down hair, and I love how the perfumed essence makes you feel like you just walked out of a salon.

Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream: This is a brand under the luxury cosmetics company Amore Pacific, created to provide effective skin care solutions for sensitive skin. As someone who has very dry skin, I love how this mild, unscented vegan-certified moisturizer provides lasting hydration without leaving an oily finish. I prefer the clean finish of the cream to the lotion.