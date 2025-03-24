British Columbia is blessed with spectacularly scenic wilderness, and you don’t have to be a backcountry hiker to encounter the region’s natural Pacific charms up close. With good walking shoes and a curiosity about diverse ecosystems, visiting the city of Richmond – a 20-minute transit hop from downtown Vancouver – is an easy-access gateway to western Canada’s great outdoors.

Fringed by the Pacific Ocean and the Fraser River, the city’s urban appeal – from authentic Asian restaurants to evocative national historic sites – is well established. But nature-loving locals and visitors also know Richmond is studded with an array of amazing parks, wildlife-viewing opportunities and thrilling outdoor experiences.

Left: Cherry blossoms. Right: Park scenes. Courtesy of Tourism Richmond (2)

Get to know Richmond's park life

An accessible introduction to West Coast flora and fauna, the recently renovated Richmond Nature Park features four short, leafy trails that give visitors a taste of the area’s lush peat bog habitat. Stroll these walkways and you’ll encounter wild blueberries, moss-covered birch and pine trees and chittering birdlife – from finches to warblers to woodpeckers.

The park is also a hotspot for one of B.C.’s most popular avian critters. The tiny Anna’s hummingbird has been a year-round resident since the 1990s when locals started hanging sugar-syrup feeders in their gardens. If you’re lucky, you might also spot the orange-tinged rufous hummingbird that migrates up the Pacific coastline in late spring and early summer.

If you want to learn more about urban B.C.’s multifaceted wild side, the park’s free-entry Nature House is teeming with exhibits and information on what to look out for in and around the city – and how to safely and respectfully spot everything from coyotes to bald eagles and from raccoons to great blue herons.

Herons are almost guaranteed to be seen at waterfront Garry Point Park in Steveston Village, located on Richmond’s southern shoreline. Its sandy coves and grassy interior are popular with picnickers and sunset-viewers. But head to its quieter western and Scotch Pond fringes and you’ll likely see scurrying shorebirds plus colorful wildflowers, including lupines and irises.

Biking around Richmond. Courtesy of Tourism Richmond

Go on a beautiful, natural stroll

Adjoining Scotch Pond is the entrance to the West Dyke Trail. This wide 2.17-mile walking and cycling route traces the shoreline from Garry Point to Terra Nova Rural Park, one of Richmond’s most celebrated outdoor havens. Framed by distant snow-capped peaks, the trail threads alongside marshy grasslands where you might spot coyotes and northern harriers.

It’s not the only Richmond trail worth connecting to. The city has created a comprehensive trail system as well as a downloadable walking guide for exploring. Highlights include the combined 16-mile West Dyke/South Dyke Trail and the 3.1-mile Finn Slough walk, which winds past a fascinating historic community founded by Finnish settlers in the 1800s.

When you eventually reach Terra Nova, you’ll find some short, well-marked trails tracing a pond where coots, American widgeons and green-winged teals often congregate. Save time (and bring your binoculars) for the park’s large, tree-lined Natural Area, where you can walk a perimeter trail and watch for owls, bats, swallows and more.

Left: Iona Beach Regional Park Pond. Max Lindenthaler/Shutterstock Right: Seabirds gather on Iona Beach. Faye.x/Shutterstock

The best in Pacific birdwatching

Richmond is one of the best places in B.C. to try your hand at birding. The city is located on the crucial Pacific Flyway migratory route, which means a huge variety of traveling birds join the year-round feathered residents here in spring and fall.

One of the best places to view local and visiting birds is Iona Beach Regional Park. A ribbon-like expanse flanking the Fraser River, its habitats range from shoreline to woodland and from ponds to sand dunes. You might see cedar waxwings, red-winged blackbirds or nesting bald eagles plus greater yellowlegs, western sandpipers, snow geese and more.

But Iona isn’t just for the birds. Stay alert and you could also hear a Pacific chorus frog serenading potential mates from its watery stage. In the park’s sandy areas, look for the painted turtles who lay their eggs here in early summer.

Left: Transient Orca. Daniel Toh/Shutterstock Right: Whale watching. Courtesy of Tourism Richmond

Get offshore for some aquatic activities

Wherever you go in Richmond, you’re rarely far from the water. Whale watching – the chance to see dramatic marine wildlife in its natural environment – is a must-do for many B.C. visitors. Steveston is the home port for two of the region’s most popular operators: Seabreeze Adventures and Vancouver Whale Watch.

Book ahead for the April-to-October viewing season and you’ll soon be thrilled with the sight of orcas, porpoises, seals and sea lions. You might even see humpbacks, minke whales or gray whales. It’s an exhilarating way to encounter the West Coast’s wild locals alongside some jaw-dropping Pacific Ocean scenery.

Looking for a gentler watery adventure? Also departing from Steveston, the summer-only Voyage of the Gikumi tour is a two-hour Fraser River cruise along the area’s most tranquil waterways. You’ll slide past grassy riverbanks and colorful boat home communities while hearing about the beautifully renovated 70-year-old wooden vessel you’re traveling on and its backstory as a B.C. cargo boat.

Spot Prawns. Courtesy of Tourism Richmond

A wealth of alfresco festivals

Even older than the Gikumi, July 1’s Steveston Salmon Festival first dropped anchor in 1944 and is now a much-anticipated annual fixture. It’s a great way to experience Canada Day – the nation’s biggest party – with the locals, while also enjoying delicious B.C. seafood and an exuberant street parade.

That renowned ocean bounty is also the focus of spring’s Steveston Spot Prawn & Seafood Celebration, complete with live music, cooking demonstrations and sales of sweet B.C. spot prawns from the backs of the boats at Fisherman’s Wharf. Meanwhile, more than a dozen Richmond restaurants support the local fishers by creating one-of-a-kind dishes for 'Dine About' – a celebration of the city's seafood scene.

If you’re visiting in April, Garry Point Park’s charming Richmond Cherry Blossom Festival honors the city’s Japanese heritage with traditional cultural displays – while also showcasing the 255 blooming cherry trees decorating the park like a walk-through snow globe.

Left: High-tech simulator at the Richmond Olympic Experience. Courtesy of Tourism Richmond Right: The Richmond Olympic Oval. Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

Indoor alternative

While Richmond has less annual rainfall than neighboring Vancouver, there are still days when indoor activities make more sense. Built to host speed skating events at the 2010 Winter Olympics and now a popular community sports facility, the landmark Richmond Olympic Oval offers a full range of options for weather-avoiding visitors.

Metro Vancouver's largest climbing wall is here. And there's also the Richmond Olympic Experience (ROX), where you can peruse exhibits such as vintage Olympic medals, torches and mascots. Activity fans will also love its high-tech kayak, sit-ski, bobsled, surfing and race car simulators – a great way to feel outdoorsy without actually heading outdoors.