When Prince died in April 2016, we lost an icon and music lost one of its most creative and dynamic talents. Prince Rogers Nelson was utterly unique and his death at the (way too young) age of 57 left a void in the lives of his legions of fans and fellow musicians.

Though he will always be missed, he left behind a sensational back catalog and archive that is still referenced and celebrated by titans of the industry. His legacy also extends to numerous sites throughout his native and beloved Minneapolis and the wider US – from places he called home to venues he left his considerable mark on.

Dearly beloved, we have gathered here today to explore the ultimate sightseeing tour for Prince fans everywhere – grab your raspberry beret and let's go.

Take a tour of the house that Prince built. The Prince Estate Paisley Park

1. Paisley Park, Minneapolis

The ultimate pilgrimage point for any self-respecting Prince fan, this is quite literally the house that Prince built: a sprawling $10 million recording complex in suburban Minneapolis that opened its doors in 1987. Here he recorded some of his most iconic records: Sign O’ The Times, Diamonds and Pearls and, of course, the 1989 Batman soundtrack. It contains a recording studio and two rehearsal spaces that double as live venues.

Prince saw Paisley Park as his answer to Elvis’s Graceland. Since his death, it has been converted into a museum and shrine, and you can sense his presence as you wander through its corridors on a tour. Each April, to mark the anniversary of the singer’s death, Paisley Park hosts an annual Prince "Celebration", including performances by musicians who played with him, talks and other events (visit the official website for ticket info).

2. The Capri, Minneapolis

Located in north Minneapolis, The Capri opened its doors for the first time in 1927. But it was not until 1979 that this historic venue carved its place in the rock annals when Prince played his first solo show there. Choose one of the many exciting events, buy a ticket and imagine what it must have felt like when music fans gathered over 40 years ago, curious about the young local man shortly to make his first foray into rock ’n roll.

After featuring in the film Purple Rain, First Avenue club became synonymous with Prince. JoeChristensen/Getty Images

3. First Avenue, Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis venue First Avenue achieved rock immortality when Prince filmed several key sequences at the club for his 1984 movie Purple Rain. Overnight it became an iconic location and is intimately bound up in the Prince story. First Avenue was paid $100,000 for the use of its space and closed for 25 days to accommodate filming. A silver star bearing Prince’s name is emblazoned on the wall outside, which, after his death, was painted gold. First Avenue continues to host live music events, with bands such as Parquet Courts, Snail Mail and This Is The Kit all passing through (tickets available via the official website).

4. The Purple Rain House, Minneapolis

The home in the movie Purple Rain of Prince’s alter-ego, The Kid. Only the exterior of the building features in the movie. Nonetheless, it made such an impression on Prince that he subsequently bought it for himself, just a year before his death. The house has recently been refurbished and fans will be able to stay there from late 2024 as part of AirBnB's Icons promotion. It's only for a limited time though!

This musical mural in Minneapolis is the perfect place to snap a selfie. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

5. Schmitt Music Mural, Minneapolis

Prince was beginning to create waves across the United States and further afield when, in the late Seventies, he posed for a photo shoot with legendary rock photographer Robert Whitman. As a backdrop, Whitman chose this enormous mural in downtown Minneapolis, painted onto the wall of the former headquarters of musical instrument manufacturers, Schmitt.

The company commissioned the music mural in the Seventies, which resembles a giant piece of sheet music, with the notes recreating the score from Ravel’s Gaspard de la Nuit. It endures today and, while you may not wield a camera with the wizardry of Whitman, the landmark is a perfect selfie spot.

6. The RP Funding Center, Florida

The video accompanying Prince’s huge 1983 hit, "Little Red Corvette", was filmed at this venue in Florida. The singer and his band shot it during rehearsals for their upcoming 1999 tour. Prince told director Bryan Greenberg to keep rolling as he strutted across the empty stage (watch carefully and you will notice there are no crowd shots). He spun across the boards and then delivered an incredible splits.

Prince was such a regular at the Dakota Jazz Club that he had his own table. Star Tribune/Getty Images

7. Dakota Jazz Club, Minneapolis

Prince was a regular at this Minneapolis institution right up to his death. You can sit at his favorite table – where a placard reads "Rest in peace". He used to sneak into the club through a side entrance and make his way unseen to table 299; it's tucked away and overlooks the stage. The venue hosts live shows by touring jazz bands.

8. Electric Fetus, Minneapolis

Prince was, of course, a huge music fan and a regular at this Minneapolis record store. On Record Store Day 2016 he swung by and purchased six CDs including Stevie Wonder’s Talking Book, Joni Mitchell’s Hejira and Santana’s Santana IV.

Prince performing at the Rio in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

9. Las Vegas Rio, Las Vegas

Prince’s final years were characterized by a burst of activity, as if he sensed he had only a little time left. In November 2006 he rocked up at the Rio Las Vegas hotel for a six-month residency at the complex’s 1000-person capacity live venue, which he renamed Club 3121. Each night he would perform for up to three hours, playing from an "in the round" (island) stage and wielding a bright orange Stratocaster. The venue is still open and hosts regular live performances.

10. Minnesota River

Another one for Purple Rain fanatics. In a key scene in the film, The Kid tells Apollonia, his love interest, to purify herself in the "crystal clear waters" of Lake Minnetonka (approximately 15 miles southwest of Minneapolis). He reveals soon afterward that they aren’t actually at Lake Minnetonka at all, but the banks of the Minnesota River.

You can visit this 332-mile tributary of the Mississippi, which skirts the south of Minneapolis, yourself. Stand on the bank and imagine what it would have been like to stumble across Prince and his crew filming what would become one of the most iconic rock movies of all time.