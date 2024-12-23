Florida’s Emerald Coast, stretching 100 miles along the Panhandle, comprises a few of the Sunshine State’s best-kept secrets. Distinctly separate from Orlando’s theme parks or Miami’s thumping nightlife, this is where quiet stretches of sandy beaches line calm, turquoise waters; hidden state parks shelter shorebirds that are counted by the flock; and where local fishers gather over a few cold beers to talk of the one (or several) that got away.

Dubbed the ‘Emerald Coast’ by a local junior high school student in 1983 (he won $50 for his efforts), the thin stretch of coastline along the Florida Panhandle between Pensacola and Panama City has long been featured on the itineraries of motoring families and spring breakers.

Home to many of Florida’s best beaches, choosing the best time to visit the Emerald Coast depends on your preferences for weather, crowds and activities. Spring breakers flock to the coasts of Destin and Panama City Beach in March and April, while summer tourism reaches its peak from June through August. The crowds begin to thin at the height of hurricane season (from the end of August until November) as the weather becomes more temperamental. With an ideal blend of good weather, fewer crowds and plenty of outdoor activities and festivals to enjoy, savvy travelers find May to be an ideal time to visit.

Most visitors have mostly stuck to the main sights off Florida State Road 30A, the region’s main drag. Here, we shed some light on the top nine things to do on the Emerald Coast.

No doubt the beaches are beautiful, but the Emerald Coast has more than surf and sand to offer © kimberford / Getty Images

1. Escape to secret beaches

Florida’s breezy Gulf Coast beaches are some of the quickest ways to fend off sweltering weather and take a few deep gulps of fresh, salty air. Popular beaches are plentiful near main resort areas like Panama City Beach and Destin, but the area still has a few hidden treasures worth seeking out.

Not far from Panama City Beach, Shell Island is a favorite among locals and a few in-the-know visitors for outdoor activities like swimming and snorkeling. An uninhabited island separating St Andrews Bay from the gulf, this pristine stretch of sand features none of the usual amenities – no concessions, restrooms, picnic tables or trash cans (remember to pack out what you bring in). Wander along sugar-sand beaches and through mangroves where the only other visitor might be a nesting shorebird. Bring a pair of binoculars to spot bottlenose dolphins, which are frequently seen off the coast of this slice of paradise.

A bit further afield, Grayton Beach State Park exemplifies the region’s precious moniker, providing secluded beaches with azure waters, as well as biking and hiking trails and two rare coastal dune lakes that are made for exploring via kayak. Plus, thirty onsite cabins make for the perfect quiet getaway.

A keen eye (or a set of binoculars) might help you catch a glimpse of dolphins playing off the coast © mjf795 / Getty Images

2. Explore under-visited state parks

Far away from Florida’s theme parks, the Emerald Coast offers a more feral alternative to the manicured entertainment found in the center of the state. Archaeological evidence suggests the area around Topsail Hill Preserve State Park was once used by Native Americans for hunting and fishing, and little has changed since. The park still features a stunning array of ecosystems, including cypress domes, marshes, pine flatwoods, scrub and wet prairies.

Just north of the pastel-colored planned community of Seaside, Eden Gardens State Park provides a glimpse of Florida as it was in the 19th century. Set on 163 acres of historic land, the park’s central focus is the restored Wesley House, a two-story mansion encircled by columned verandas. Elsewhere in the Spanish moss–shaded park there are ornamental gardens, a few hiking trails and boat access to the nearby Tucker Bayou.

Historic Wesley House is the centerpiece of Eden Gardens State Park © Universal Images Group / Getty Images

3. Wind down at local haunts and hangouts

Once the sun sets or a thunderstorm roars overhead, head indoors to a warm and friendly spot for a bite to eat. With a squad of affable bartenders and budget-friendly food and drinks, Destin’s Red Door Saloon is the stay-until-last-call hangout where locals can be found after hours. Pizzas and bratwursts are available to soak up the booze.

Straying from Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach’s main commercialized artery, you’ll find local favorites like FINNS Island Style Grub on Thomas Dr. The street food shack is the perfect spot to pick up a coffee on the way to the beach or a light lunch. For an upscale bite a bit further inland, Hunt & Gather Raw Bar & Pub offers a sophisticated, yet approachable take on coastal Floridian cuisine with a cozy atmosphere ideal for a date or winding down after a day on the strand.

Don’t let the glowing lights on Front Beach Rd draw you into a tourist trap as there’s plenty of local establishments to visit © RobHainer/ Getty Images

4. Dive into undersea adventures

With twenty diving sites along the Florida Panhandle Shipwreck Trail, this area of the Gulf of Mexico has been dubbed the ‘Wreck Capital of the South.’ Diving the Emerald Coast is a sure way to explore something secret to most. Fortunately, with several dive charters along the coast, exploring this area has never been easier.

Panama City’s newest wreck dive, the Red Sea, was a 125ft tugboat that was intentionally sunk in 2009. Now she sits just 40ft below the surface, and several species of marine life have already taken up residence. The Emerald Coast also features several submerged bridge spans, including sections of the Hathaway Bridge, which was originally built in 1929 and connected Panama City to Panama City Beach, but is now home to angel fish, grouper and the occasional barracuda.

For landlubbers who still want to get a glimpse of life several fathoms underwater, head to Man in the Sea Museum, which showcases the variety of gear and undersea habitats used to explore the mysteries of the ocean.

The old bones of shipwrecks off the Panama City Beach coast have attracted new undersea tenants © Michael Wood / Stocktrek Images/ Getty Images

5. Celebrate local history and culture at annual festivals

The Florida Panhandle’s identity is inextricably linked to the history and landscapes of the area, which is peppered with the stories of pirates, vagrants and artists who found refuge in the palmetto-lined coast. Annual events like the Billy Bowlegs Festival and the 30A Songwriters Festival celebrate the region’s storied past and creative spirit.

The coves and bays of the Emerald Coast were the perfect hiding spots for pirates who plied the waters for unsuspecting merchant vessels. The Billy Bowlegs Festival, held in May at Fort Walton Beach, memorializes one such pirate, William Augustus Bowles, who operated a flotilla of marauders around the Florida Panhandle. Each year, pirate reenactors “invade” the city and hold siege for three days of peg-legged merriment, music, food and local arts and crafts.

In January, musicians and songwriters from around the world come to intimate venues just a guitar-pick’s throw away from idyllic beaches for the 30A Songwriters Festival. Bringing 125+ acts to the Emerald Coast, the festival is a chance for songwriters to share their tales and tunes in dozens of venues around South Walton including intimate spots as small as 75 seats and outdoor stages that can accommodate thousands of fans.

6. Hit the boardwalk for family-friendly fun

When you need a break from the sand and sun, head to Destin’s Harbor Boardwalk or the nearby Village of Baytowne Wharf for a day of family-friendly entertainment.

The Harbor is a hub for outdoor activities like parasailing, jet ski rentals, boat charters, sightseeing cruises and tours. You’ll also find dozens of shops and restaurants to peruse along the harbor. During the summer, you can catch fireworks displays on select nights with excellent views from the William T. Marler Bridge (aka Destin Bridge). The launch point is right across from Margaritaville, so it’s a great place for dinner and a show. Head upstairs to Landshark Landing for even better views, but be sure to get there early if you want to snag a good seat.

In nearby Sandestin, the playground, adventure zone, carousel and arcade at Baytowne Wharf delight young visitors. Home to shopping, restaurants and a tranquil beachy atmosphere, the Village also hosts live entertainment and seasonal events throughout the year. Located about 30 mins east of Destin, Baytowne Wharf sees somewhat fewer crowds than the Harbor and is a great destination for families with younger kids.

7. Don’t miss out on local seafood

From fresh grouper to steamed shrimp and fried baskets of coastal delights, the Emerald Coast is one of the best places to sample seafood straight from the Gulf. Tucked among the kitschy tourist stops, the hidden gems beloved by locals serve up spectacular seafood along with hometown hospitality.

Home of the Destin Seafood Festival held in September, it’s no surprise that the city has plenty of excellent seafood restaurants. Dewey Destin’s is a must-visit with multiple locations to choose from. Residents tend to prefer the Harbourside spot for its laid-back atmosphere. Choose your fish (snapper and grouper are always great choices) as a meal or a sandwich fried, grilled, blackened or bronzed.

In nearby Santa Rosa Beach, Goatfeathers is a local favorite for steamed shrimp and seafood platters while Stinky’s Fish Camp is a lively destination for oysters – their grilled oysters are some of the best!

8. Hike or bike the coastal countryside

Beyond the beautiful beaches and towering hotels of Destin or Panama City Beach, you’ll find charming seaside towns and serene natural landscapes waiting to be explored along Florida’s 30A. In Henderson Beach State Park, just east of Destin, visitors can splash in the surf, then wander among the dunes, observing the plants and wildlife that make up the delicate ecosystems along the .75 mile nature trail.

One of the best ways to experience the charm along the 30A is by bike. The 18.6 mile Timpoochee Trail takes cyclists past coastal landmarks along the way. Stretching between Dune Allen and Inlet Beach, the mostly flat, paved trail winds past rare dune lakes, filming locations of The Truman Show in the town of Seaside, the shimmering white buildings of Alys and plenty of neighborhood shops and restaurants.

9. Experience authentic Old Florida

It’s in places like Apalachicola that you will discover the true spirit of Old Florida. Beyond the glossy theme parks and manicured beaches, you’ll find the nostalgic reminders of simpler times: trees draped with Spanish moss, faded pastel beach houses, roadside fruit stands or a dockside shack with the best seafood in town.

Known as “Oystertown” for its namesake specialty, Apalachicola’s cultural and economic connection to the sea makes it the perfect place for fishing and boating adventures. The tranquil waters of the Apalachicola River and nearby waterways welcome beginner kayakers and paddlers. Remote parks surround the area and preserves, like St George Island State Park and the St Vincent National Wildlife Refuge, where visitors can bask in the pristine waters and undeveloped beaches.

Although oyster harvesting has been paused until the end of 2025 due to environmental conditions and over-harvesting, Apalachicola is still a great place to enjoy fresh seafood and Florida staples. Hole In The Wall and Owl Café are favorites for local seafood paired with a cold pint and a relaxing atmosphere.