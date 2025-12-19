Dec 9, 20215 min read10 essential experiences on Hawai‘i's Big Island
Witness volcanic eruptions in Hawai'i
Dec 19, 2025 • 2 min read
A stay at historic Volcano House is perfect for lovers of lava and the outdoors.
Hoping for the breathtaking sight of a volcanic eruption, people line up to visit the Kīlauea volcano at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a UNESCO Heritage Site and International Biosphere Reserve. Kīlauea holds the title of the world’s most active volcano. In fact, its monthslong eruption in 2018 forever altered the island (and destroyed nearby residential areas).
One of the most unique and immersive ways to experience the power and beauty of Kīlauea is a stay at the affordable Volcano House (rates start at 100 American dollars per night), located within the island's beloved national park. The original one-room structure, built in 1846, has been rebuilt multiple times. Now a 33-room lodge, the rustic and modest property has a decidedly 1960s Hawai‘i feel in a setting that is nothing short of mind-blowing.
With its long history, well documented by the National Park Service archives, a stay at Volcano House is both fun and poignant. This is, after all, the same spot where Mark Twain bedded down in 1866, commenting, "The surprise of finding a good hotel in such an outlandish spot startled me considerably more than the volcano did."
Request a crater-view room to (potentially) witness spurts of lava outside your window. Alternatively, Volcano House manages 10 camper cabins and campsites, should that be more your speed. You can also stop by for a sunset meal at its restaurant, The Rim, or a drink at Uncle George’s Lounge.
For those checking in today, Volcano House is a happy surprise, with unrivaled views of the Kīlauea caldera and the Halema'uma'u crater awash in an orange-red glow. There are, of course risks when one is proximate to an erupting volcano. But both the National Park Service and Volcano House will keep you apprised of needed conditions and precautions.
If you stay here during an eruption, you’ll witness the greatest show on earth: the massive steaming crater within a crater, Halemaʻumaʻu, spewing lava as it has for much of the past quarter century. How active the volcano will be when you visit is subject to the whims of the Hawaiian deity Pele, goddess of fire and volcanoes. So ask her for admittance to increase your chances.
Awakening within this hallowed area inspires an indelible feeling – one that can only be experienced in this precious place.
All photos by Michelle Mishina Kunz for Lonely Planet.
