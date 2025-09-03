The Tren Maya is Mexico’s most ambitious infrastructure project in recent memory. Conceived as a means to redistribute tourism wealth beyond Cancún’s hotel zones to forgotten corners of southeastern Mexico, this rail loop began operations in late 2023. The 966-mile railway winds around the Yucatán Peninsula, connecting major tourist destinations like Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Mérida and Campeche with archaeological wonders like Chichén Itzá, Palenque and Uxmal.

This has been, without a doubt, one of Mexico’s most controversial projects, but it also has the potential to redefine travel in a region with insurmountable tourism appeal. Personally, I've never been a fan of white-knuckling it along highways, so the prospect of catching a mint-green train from Cancún’s airport to Tulum, or gliding from Mérida's pastel-hued streets to Izamal's golden facades, feels like a safe and refreshing alternative to driving, removing the stress of navigating unfamiliar roads.

Advertisement

Onboard the Tren Maya. Jennifer Fernández Solano for Lonely Planet

Can I take the Tren Maya on my next trip to Mexico?

The Tren Maya is very much up and running, but like any newly minted transportation system, it's still finding its rhythm. Stations are often miles away from the places they serve, meaning that you’ll probably need to adjust your expectations if you're hoping for the convenience of European-style city-center stations. The Cancún station, for instance, is located near the city's airport, approximately 10 miles from the city center. In Mérida, the station is a 25-minute taxi ride away from the Mérida-Teya station. There’s also a shuttle service that takes about an hour. When planning your journey, keep in mind that you’ll need to factor in additional time and transport costs to reach your final destination.

The system works best for travelers with flexible schedules who view the journey itself as part of the adventure. Day trips become challenging for some destinations since there is often just one train running per day, making same-day returns difficult or impossible – I took the train from Mérida-Teya to Playa del Carmen and there was only a 7am departure. More popular routes do offer more choice, though: Cancún to Chichén Itzá offers six departure times from 8:00am to 8:10pm (note that the train back to Cancún only runs until 5:47pm).

As per the official website, while the train route was completed in December 2024, “there are still details to be finalized, such as improved connectivity, additional trains, enabling maximum speed and extending reservation times.”

What are the stops along the way?

The route connects five states in southeastern Mexico through 20 stations and 14 stops (called paraderos), forming a loop around the peninsula that closes at Escárcega, Campeche, before extending further to Palenque in Chiapas – like the string of a kite. The train passes through 23 Pueblos Mágicos (government-designated “magical towns”) and connects major tourist destinations in the area.

Once the frequency of trains improves, the Tren Maya will become a great way to explore the peninsula, as it stops at all the must-see destinations in the region. The route from Cancún to Palenque takes you through the heart of the Riviera Maya, with stops at Puerto Morelos, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, the new Tulum airport and the tranquil town of Bacalar. From Mérida to Cancún, the journey offers just as many enchanting stops, including colorful Izamal, historic Valladolid and the awe-inspiring Chichén Itzá.

Cancún station. George Wirt/Shutterstock

What are the stations like?

The stations are often on the outskirts of the city and, like airports, are large and sprawling with limited pedestrian access. The main stations are well connected by ADO transport to reach the city center, although they lack taxi ranks that would make getting to your final destination smoother. If you prefer the convenience of a taxi that will take you straight to your hotel instead of the city center, you can approach the helpful staff outside the station, who can request a taxi using local apps. Bear in mind that you’ll probably need some Spanish to communicate with the staff, taxis will likely just arrive at major stations, and you’ll need cash to pay the fare.

Advertisement

While clean and stylish, featuring some wooden accents, the stations are still lacking in services. The merchandise store offering Tren Maya souvenirs – anything from T-shirts and hats to plush jaguar toys – is the sole operating shop at each station. Sometimes you’ll find an open stand selling gordita snacks (thick, soft corn tortillas typically filled with a variety of savory ingredients), but the rest of the spaces are still waiting for their future occupants.

What you'll find at most stations is an abundance of staff – dozens of National Guard personnel manning the platforms and security line, with an equal number of workers at the ticket offices, and souvenir shops. The project promised to create jobs in the area, although many of the positions appear redundant.

Paraderos are much simpler structures – essentially just platforms that serve as basic boarding points for smaller communities.

Tren Maya platform in Mérida. Jennifer Fernández Solano for Lonely Planet

What are the trains like?

The mint-green trains are modern, sleek and brand new, equipped with accessibility features such as wheelchair spaces. They can reach speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, but until recently, had only been running at speeds ranging between 49.71mph and 74.56mph. The trains have large windows for landscape viewing, seats with charging outlets, Wi-Fi and strong A/C.

Currently, only the Xiinbal service operates, offering two classes: tourist and premier. Premier class has a 2-1 seat configuration, while tourist class offers a 2-2 layout. Premier class features wider seats, unlimited coffee and a catering service that can be purchased in advance. Sleeper cabins and gourmet menus are planned for the future.

The number of cars per train varies depending on the route: the Mérida to Cancún train consists of four cars – one premier, two tourist and a cafeteria car.

How do I build a trip?

Planning a Tren Maya journey requires strategic thinking and realistic expectations. Since there is often just one train per day between destinations, you'll need to plan multi-day stops rather than quick day trips. The ticket price is per station or stop. If you get off before reaching your destination, the same ticket is no longer valid to continue the journey. You'll need to buy a new ticket for each segment.

Although there were initial reports of the website being clunky and not functioning properly, it appears to be running more smoothly lately. Tickets can be purchased at the official booking site.

Round-trip tickets are available, but if you’re looking at exploring the region aboard the train rather than just commuting from one destination to another, you’ll either need to buy separate tickets to build your own journey or get a MayaPass. This is a digital pass that allows you to take unlimited trips for seven consecutive days along the Mérida–Teya–Tulum route, while saving on journeys and taking advantage of the hop-on-hop-off feature. Note that MayaPass is only available in tourist class, and it can’t be purchased online: it’s exclusively available on the Tren Maya app for M$4,899 (US$262) if you’re an international traveler, M$3,599 (US$192) for nationals and M$2,399 (US$108) for peninsula locals. The price for individual tickets also varies according to these travel categories.

What can I expect aboard the Tren Maya?

The percentage of foreign visitors is still small, meaning you'll likely be traveling primarily with Mexican passengers. The trains are full, but not uncomfortably so. One thing that stuck out for me was the line to buy food at the cafeteria car – it reached halfway into the next car. That could’ve been due to my 7am departure time, but the lack of options inside the station doesn’t help. Consider packing a sandwich and a drink if you have an early departure to avoid the queues.

Something else I’ve never seen in other trains is how frequently the train is cleaned: after every major stop, a cleaning staff member goes through the different cars, mopping the floors. And remember the abundance of National Guard personnel I mentioned earlier? They’ll help you carry suitcases through the security line and tend to passengers boarding and disembarking the train.

What was the Tren Maya controversy about?

The Tren Maya has been one of Mexico's most contentious infrastructure projects, drawing criticism from environmental groups, indigenous communities and international observers. The project resulted in an estimated 6,659 hectares of forest loss, while environmental organizations calculated that at least 10 million trees have been cut down or removed due to the construction. Critics point to risks to important rainforests and cave ecosystems, particularly the penetration of cave walls under sections of the route. Environmental activists worry about water pollution in the labyrinth of underground tunnels and caverns that connect to ocean-bound coral reefs.

In April 2025, the Mexican government officially recognized the environmental damage caused by the Tren Maya project. The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources announced a comprehensive restoration plan, which includes removing unnecessary infrastructure, enhancing wildlife crossings, reforesting degraded areas and establishing protected zones for cave and cenote systems.