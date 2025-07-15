Cozily situated in the heart of Idaho, amid the crisp air of the Northern Rocky Mountains, is Sun Valley: a uniquely charming, unpretentious mountain town that has long attracted avid skiers, families and A-list celebrities seeking a relaxed escape in a down-to-earth atmosphere.

Nature lovers flock to Sun Valley for the stunning scenery and array of activities: hitting the slopes at Bald and Dollar Mountains, fly fishing the Big Wood River or Silver Creek, mountain biking among the 400 miles (643km) of singletrack, stargazing in the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve and more. Beyond outdoor adventure, the area teems with arts and culture, boasting festivals, concerts, conferences and other exciting annual events. However you choose to round out your visit, this guide will help you get the most out of your first time exploring Sun Valley.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Idaho. Alan Majchrowicz/Getty Images

When should I go to Sun Valley?

With so much to do all year long, Sun Valley merits a visit in any season. Summertime offers an abundance of outdoor adventure – biking, trail running and hiking in Sawtooth National Recreation Area being some favorites. However, this time of year sees the most tourists, with numbers peaking in July, so if crowds (and higher prices) aren’t your thing, schedule your visit for a less busy time of year. Fall in Sun Valley features more of an unhurried pace of life with pleasantly warm daytime temperatures, crisp evenings and golden aspen and cottonwood leaves to peep. Time your visit to attend popular autumn events like Oktoberfest, the Trailing of the Sheep and the Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival.

In winter, Sun Valley entices snow-lovers with its sparkling frosted scenery. Skiers and snowboarders head to Bald and Dollar Mountains to revel in more than 2500 acres of swooping snowy terrain, but you can also opt for snowshoeing, ice skating and Nordic skiing. Keep in mind that the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is the peak winter travel period, so this is another busy time you may want to avoid.

How much time should I spend in Sun Valley?

While a weekend trip offers just enough time for shopping, sampling some local fare and squeezing in a hike, ​​a four-day stay at minimum will help you get the full Sun Valley experience without feeling rushed. Depending on the season, romp in the snow or soak up sunshine on the trails, attend festivals and performances and discover your favorite restaurants. You’ll also have more time to chat with locals who can divulge the lesser-known gems of the area, like a secret stargazing spot or the best little bookstore in town.

Is it easy to get in and around Sun Valley?

Compared to many other mountain town destinations, Sun Valley is a bit off the beaten path – you won’t find a major interstate running through the valley. However, nonstop flights into Hailey’s Friedman Memorial Airport make it quite accessible (it’s just a 20-minute drive to town from there), or you can fly into the Boise Airport instead. Those staying at the Sun Valley Lodge or Inn can take advantage of their daily shuttle service, the “Sun Valley Express,” which goes to both of the aforementioned airports. Other accommodations, such as the Limelight Hotel and Knob Hill Inn, offer shuttle services as well. Aside from these options, rent a car, hail a taxi or use a rideshare service.

Once in town, you’ll find that Sun Valley is highly walkable, with plenty of sidewalks and the paved Wood River Trail that connects neighboring towns. To get to and from downtown Ketchum, Elkhorn Springs and both ski mountains, visitors can take advantage of the free Mountain Rides bus service.

Skiing above the town of Sun Valley, Idaho at Bald Mountain. CSNafzger/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Sun Valley

Play in the snow

Home to the world’s first chairlift, Sun Valley has been an iconic ski destination since 1936 – you can’t visit without hitting the slopes at least once. Winter in Sun Valley sees masses of bundled-up tourists hefting skis and snowboards, waiting patiently for the bus to whisk them to Bald or Dollar Mountain. If you prefer flatter terrain over downhill thrills, try Nordic skiing, fat biking and snowshoeing around Galena Lodge or at the Nordic Centerʻs nearly 25 miles (40km) of groomed trails.

Attend a festival

Take in musical performances, films and more at popular annual events such as the Baldy Bluebird Music Festival, the Sun Valley Film Festival or the Sun Valley Music Festival, noted as one of America’s best classical music festivals. During these four weeks of free concerts, seating in the Sun Valley Pavilion is first come, first served. Or bring a blanket and have a picnic on the lawn area; there’s nothing quite like enjoying world-class performers in front of a gorgeous mountain backdrop.

Walk or bike along Wood River Trail

Lace up a good pair of walking shoes or rent a bike at Sturtevants in downtown Ketchum; this multi-use trail stretches over 20 miles (32km) throughout Sun Valley, connecting the nearby towns of Ketchum, Bellevue and Hailey. Leisurely cruise the paved path and soak in views of the surrounding mountains – a beautiful outing any time of year.

Explore the local restaurant scene

Stroll around the resort village and neighboring towns, and find your new favorite spot for coffee, drinks or a delicious meal. Start your day with a piping hot beverage, pastries and Austrian-inspired fare at Konditorei, just a short walk away from Sun Valley Lodge. In downtown Ketchum, grab a hearty breakfast at The Kneadery to fuel up for a day of activity, break for lunch with a juicy burger at Lefty’s, and don’t miss dinner at Rickshaw, a cozy little space that serves mouthwatering small plates from Southeast Asia.

Easely Peak, Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Idaho. Getty Images/Minden Pictures RM

My favorite thing to do in Sun Valley

For new snowboarders like me, Sun Valley’s Dollar Mountain is a beginner-friendly paradise: not too crowded, not too extreme and judgment-free. There are four lifts of gradually increasing difficulty levels (Elkhorn, Quarter Dollar, Half Dollar and Dollar), plus a magic carpet for kids and first-timers. The easier slopes make the resort fun and approachable for newbies, while more advanced skiers can go to nearby Bald Mountain to really rip. Gliding down Dollar Mountain’s runs feels both thrilling and relatively safe, as the skiers and snowboarders around you are courteous to those still finding their snow legs.

For beginners to get the most out of their experience, book a private lesson with a ski instructor at the resort. This individualized attention helps you hone skills and make improvements at a more accelerated pace than you would on your own.

How much money do I need for Sun Valley?

Sun Valley has a flexible price range and is not just for affluent travelers. The amount of money you’ll spend largely depends on the type of adventure you’re looking for (and which season you’re visiting). In winter, for example, skiers and snowboarders seeking the lift experience will have a pricier visit – but there is plenty of free fun to be had with hiking, festivals and music performances.

Even with the absence of luxury five-star hotels, lodging is likely to be the most expensive part of your trip, but the restaurant options on offer suit a variety of budgets; prices range from US$10 (€8) for casual meals to US$100 (€85) per head for more elevated dining experiences. Here are some typical costs you’ll see during your time in Sun Valley:

What should I pack for Sun Valley?

With so many exciting things to do outdoors, it’s essential to bring appropriate footwear for your adventures. Sun Valley’s elevation is close to 6000ft (1828m), so you’d also be wise to bring sun protection, like long-sleeved tops, sunblock and lip balm that contains sunscreen. Despite the intense daytime sun, however, there can be up to 35ºF (1.6ºC) drops in temperature as the day winds down; packing a few extra layers will help you stay comfortable in the evening chill.

What is the etiquette for visitors in Sun Valley?

Smiling and waving goes a long way in Sun Valley. The general vibe is warm and casual, and it’s easy to strike up conversation with locals who will happily offer directions or recommendations to friendly visitors. Let the good manners carry over into your driving. You’ll rarely hear horns honking in town, and if you do, it’s probably a tourist.