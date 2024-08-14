The Presidio is an urban oasis, an 1,491-acre national park site full of history, art, restaurants, forests, meadows and beaches. This space offers almost unlimited recreation opportunities, yet most people start their visit the same way – gawking at some of San Francisco’s most iconic views. Depending on your location in the park, you’re serenaded with vistas of the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, downtown San Francisco and even Yoda (more on that later).

The Presidio sits on the ancestral land of the Ohlone people and later passed through the control of the Spanish Empire, Mexico and finally, the US Army. In 1994, the Presidio was no longer needed for military purposes and it became part of the Golden Gate Recreational Area. Today it's a playground of culture and wilderness a stone’s throw from downtown San Francisco. Whether you come to camp, stay in one of the historic lodges or spend a few hours enjoying the park, the Presidio is a must on your next visit to the city by the bay.

Yoda makes an appearance at the Letterman Digital Arts Center in the Presidio. Tamara Gane

When should I go to the Presidio?

San Francisco receives the least rain from August through October. This is when the views at the Presidio are clearest and average temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s. That said, San Francisco’s weather is mild all year round; the Presidio only averages eight days of rain during winter months with temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s.

With almost 1,500 acres, the Presidio rarely feels crowded but you’ll find the most solitude on hiking trails during winter or when school is in session.

How much time should I spend in the Presidio?

Home to a Disney museum, Yoda fountain and a historic pet cemetery, the Presidio has attractions you aren’t likely to find at other national park sites. Plan on spending two to three days to give yourself enough time to experience everything the park offers, but this isn’t to suggest the Presidio isn’t worthwhile for shorter periods. Admission is free and since it’s close to the city, it’s easy to stop by for a quick hike, beach day or a picnic at Tunnel Tops.

Is it easy to get in and around the Presidio?

The Presidio Go Shuttle offers transportation inside the park with connections to and from downtown San Francisco and South Hills. The shuttles are wheelchair-accessible and have bike racks. In addition, it’s easy to explore the park via road, hiking trails and wheelchair-accessible paths. If you prefer to peddle around, classic bikes and e-bikes are available via the Lyft app at four rental stations.

The Presidio is home to over 24 miles of trails. Frankie WO/Shutterstock

Top things to do in the Presidio

Geek out over quirky attractions

The force is strong at the Presidio. George Lucas’s offices for Lucasfilm Ltd, Industrial Light and Magic, and other ventures are inside the park’s Letterman Digital Arts Center. The memorabilia-packed lobby is open to visitors – just check in at the front desk before you browse. Look for the fountain with a life-sized bronze Yoda statue marking the entrance. Other unexpected offerings at the Presidio include the Walt Disney Family Museum, with treasures like handwritten letters, home movies and the first-known sketch of Mickey Mouse.

Perhaps the most unusual Presidio attraction is the 1950s-era pet cemetery where 424 handmade headstones mark the resting places of military family pets. Most are dogs and cats but if you wander around you’ll spot the occasional bird, lizard, rodent and goldfish. The pet cemetery is located near the Presidio Promenade Trail.

Take a hike

The Presidio has something for hikers too, with more than 24 miles of trails. The 1.4-mile Ecology Trail winds through timber and grass to reach panoramic vistas of the bay at Inspiration Overlook. Wheelchair-accessible paths include the paved, 4.3-mile Bay Trail/Golden Gate Promenade which follows the shoreline to showcase views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island and the San Francisco skyline.

Explore the art of Andy Goldsworthy

The Presidio boasts four pieces by famed international artist Andy Goldsworthy, including two behemoth open-air installations. At 100 feet tall, the wooden sculpture, Spire, looms above nearby trees, appearing to be both separate and a part of the natural environment. You’ll find it near the Presidio Golf Course clubhouse along the Bay Ridge Trail.

The 1,200-foot-long Wood Line zigzags through a eucalyptus grove near Lover’s Lane Trail. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you hear giggling since children love to climb and race alongside the massive art installation.

Dive into history

Stop by the Presidio Visitor Center for the scoop on campfire talks with rangers, interpretive walking tours and other programs. Friday through Sunday the Presidio Officers’ Club offers free exhibits about the park’s past that cover its Indigenous history and the Presidio’s role in unjustly incarcerating Japanese American citizens during World War II.

Don’t leave without a visit to the San Francisco National Cemetery, where 30,000 souls are laid to rest including Buffalo Soldiers, Medal of Honor recipients and a Union spy.

Make your way to Baker Beach for beachside views of the Golden Gate bridge. Oleg Podzorov/Shutterstock

Play on the sand

If you’re in the mood for a lazy day on the beach, the Presidio delivers. Baker Beach offers soft sand and glimpses of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Pacific Ocean. Family favorite Chrissy Field East Beach, located across from The Outpost at Presidio Tunnel Tops, is the best spot in the park to watch kite surfers on windy days.

It’s a little tricky to get to Marshall’s Beach since you’ll have to take a steep set of stairs from the Batteries to Bluff Trail. Once you get there you’ll find a quiet beach known for nude sunbathing with dramatic rock formations providing privacy.

My favorite thing to do in the Presidio

I love to spend time at Tunnel Tops. The project was completed in 2022, transforming the area above a freeway tunnel into a lush 14-acre park within a park. Wheelchair-accessible pathways wind through whimsical gardens, benches and colorful red chairs offer places to watch the famous San Francisco fog roll in, and a grassy meadow provides an inviting space to spread out blankets or play. It’s a great place for reading and people-watching.

Below the top level of Tunnel Tops, the Outpost Playground is brimming with tunnels, swings, and climbing structures sculpted from natural materials. The adjacent field station is packed with hands-on activities and lab equipment like microscopes to intrigue curious kiddos.

Accessibility at the Presidio

The exhibits at the visitor center were built to promote access and visibility to wheelchair users. An audio tour, Braille and large print brochures are available to assist guests with limited vision. In addition, a large tactile model of the Presidio set at wheelchair height is labeled in both print and Braille.

If you’re in the mood for dining alfresco, picnic tables with companion cutouts are available throughout the park including Tunnel Tops and Crissy Field. Wheelchair-accessible trails can be found at Tunnel Tops, Bay Trail/Golden Gate Promenade and a beach access mat is available at East Beach. Beach wheelchairs can be requested at Baker Beach and Crissy Field.

These are just a few highlights – visit the Presidio website for a full list of accessibility and inclusion services.

Where can you eat at the Presidio?

The Presidio is famous for the rotating food trucks that park on the edge of the main lawn across from Tunnel Tops. On any given day you might find crepes, Pakistani fare, sushi or even cocktails.

In addition to the food trucks, there are several excellent sit-down restaurants at the Presidio including Colibri Mesican Bistro (beloved for its lively patio), Dailida and George Lucas’s Sessions at the Presidio.

In 2025, the Presidio plans to debut The Mess Hall, a food hall concept helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Peter Serpico. When completed, The Mess Hall will include an all-day cafe and cocktail bar. Look for the exciting new concept at the Tunnel Tops.

Stay at the historic Lodge at the Presidio for Golden Gate views. Tamara Gane

Can you stay at the Presidio?

If a single day isn’t enough, you can stay overnight at the Presidio. Rob Hill Campground is open for tent camping from the beginning of April through the end of October. Reservations can be made through the website up to six months in advance.

The Lodge at the Presidio offers views of the Golden Gate Bridge in a historic building a few steps away from Tunnel Tops. Amenities include a complimentary European breakfast and a complimentary wine and cheese hour in the evening.

The Inn at the Presidio offers suite-style accommodations in a quiet corner of the park near the Ecology Trail. Like its sister property, breakfast and a wine and cheese hour are included wth each stay.

How much money do I need for the Presidio?

There is no charge to visit the Presidio, so you can easily pack a picnic and spend the entire day for free. This is what to expect if you spend the night or engage in optional activities.