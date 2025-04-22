Situated on Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula – one of five Blue Zones, where people live longer and healthier lives – Nosara is a sun and surf destination that embodies the Costa Rican phrase pura vida. Travelers looking to trade the stress of daily life for a relaxed escape will find uncrowded Pacific beaches, consistent surf breaks (don’t worry, there are lessons for beginners) and lush jungles. It’s a hub of eco-tourism with plenty of opportunities for hiking, ATV adventures and wildlife peeping.

In keeping with its Blue Zone environs, this laid-back beach town leans into wellness in an approachable way, giving visitors easy access to fresh, local food and yoga studios. If you’re seeking a far-flung (but not entirely inaccessible) feel-good trip wrapped in untouched nature, it’s the ideal holiday.

Guiones Beach at sunset, Nosara, Costa Rica. Stock Photos 2000/Shutterstock

When should I go to Nosara?

Nosara is a terrific year-round destination with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Rather than having big swings in weather, it has two seasons: rainy season (May through November) and dry season (December through April). The busiest time, in terms of tourism, falls between January and March, when many folks from up north are looking to trade puffer jackets for swimsuits. Even during peak season, though, you’ll never have trouble finding an open plot of sand to roll out a towel or pop up a sun tent.

How much time should I spend in Nosara?

Given that Nosara is rather remote and requires a bit of legwork to reach (more on that in a minute), it’s worth blocking off at least a week to fully slip into vacation mode before hitting the road again. With seven days, you can take a few surf lessons and watch your skills and confidence grow. It also allows for a better mix of recreation and leisure and minimizes feeling rushed. Life moves slowly in Nosara. To get the full experience, lean into a less hurried pace. So much joy happens without fixed plans.

If you've got a flexible schedule or can work remotely for a period of time, Nosara is a favorite for extended holidays. It’s not uncommon for visitors to rent a house and stay for a few months.

Is it easy to get in and around Nosara?

Part of Nosara’s appeal is that it’s remote, although that does make reaching it more of a challenge. The most efficient game plan involves flying into Liberia International Airport (LIR) and booking a private car or shuttle for the bumpy 2½-hour drive down. Alternatively, you can fly into San Jose International Airport (SJO), which has more international flight connections (and sometimes better ticket prices) but requires 5 hours on the road.

For context, it’s worth mentioning that Nosara is both a village and a district. The main town around Playa Guiones is walkable (keep in mind many of the roads are not paved). If you’re planning to explore the surrounding area or want an easy way to transport a surfboard, it’s a good idea to rent an ATV or 4WD vehicle – many of which are fitted with attachments specifically for surfboards.

A beachside yoga studio. Shellygraphy/Shutterstock

Top things to do in Nosara

Learn to surf (or improve existing skills)

Nosara is, at its core, a surf town; Heaps of board junkies call it home. Visitors will find many surf schools and knowledge instructors, such as the Gilded Iguana Surf Club, plus surf camps if you’d rather dive into a more intensive introduction. Experienced surfers keen to paddle out solo can rent boards, rash guards and all the requisite gear at shops around town.

Flow through a yoga class

Whether you’re a downward dog devotee or a newbie, there are plenty of options for all skill levels and styles – from power vinyasa at Norte Nosara to something more restorative like slow flow at the Harmony Hotel. Travelers looking to deepen their practice might want to consider a week-long yoga retreat at Bodhi Tree Yoga Resort.

Keep an eye out for wildlife

Nosara stretches from the ocean up through the mountains. Because of its location, relative lack of development and the government’s conservation efforts, the native wildlife continues to thrive. It’s common to see white-faced monkeys climbing the trees by the beach, notice an iguana watching you practice yoga and glimpse olive ridley turtles scuttling to the water at Ostional National Wildlife Refuge.

Shop for souvenirs and fresh produce at the Rainbow Organic Farmer's Market

Every Tuesday morning, from 8am to noon, the Rainbow Organic Farmer's Market takes over the road that leads from the main entrance of Playa Guiones to the shopping center up the hill. It’s one of the buzziest happenings of the week and draws visitors, locals and Ticos. Artisans sell handmade wares such as macrame cover-ups, woven bags and ceramic incense diffusers. It’s also a great place to stock up on fresh, local fruit (juicy mangoes, papayas and pineapples – yum) and vegetables.

Explore the tidal pools at Playa Pelada

The tidal pools at Playa Pelada are a favorite among children. But the joy of discovering pretty seashells, shiny rocks and crabs isn’t reserved for youngsters. Travelers of all ages will enjoy sitting in the sun-warmed pools and witnessing the underwater world up close.

Waiting for the right wave. Avargas97/Shutterstock

Watch the sunset from Playa Guiones

Known for its soft sand and blue waves, Playa Guiones is the most popular – and photogenic – spot in Nosara. It’s relatively quiet during the day, save the sunbathers who don’t mind the baking midday heat. In the late afternoon, as the tide starts to retreat, everyone in town congregates on shore. People meet up with friends or family, crack open a local beer or a fresh coconut and watch the surfers – and eventually the sunset.

Cruise around on an ATV

The jungle-covered hillsides just outside of town are a great place to cruise around, feel the wind in your hair and see the untouched scenery. Travelers who feel more comfortable adventuring with a guide can book a group tour to experience the verdant beauty of Guanacaste.

Go on a zipline adventure

Nothing beats the rush of a trilling zipline through the lush treetops of Costa Rica. Little adventurers can get in on the full-throttle fun, too, since it’s open to ages five years old and up.

My favorite thing to do in Nosara

Playa Guiones is a gorgeous beach and the primary drawcard for the majority of travelers visiting Nosara. While it buzzes with activity around sunset, the mornings are calm and quiet. I like to rise early, before it gets too hot, and walk along the water's edge​ –​ just enjoying the peacefulness of it all.

Tourists riding horses at the tropical Nosara Beach during sunset. Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

How much money do I need for Nosara?

In comparison to other Costa Rican beach towns (Puerto Viejo on the Caribbean coast or Dominical, about 6 hours south on the southern Pacific Coast, for example), the prices in Nosara tend to be higher; more on par with Santa Teresa. There are still plenty of ways to stick to a budget, such as staying in a basic room at a surf hotel and eating at a local soda rather than one of the more expensive international restaurants.

A note before you hit the ATM: the colón is the official currency of Costa Rica. However, US dollars are accepted everywhere in Nosara. Virtually all businesses take credit cards or Apple Pay. It’s still smart to have cash on hand for tips and to grab a freshly cracked coconut when the need to hydrate hits.

Hotel room: ₡108,245 (US$215)

Airbnb (private room): ₡22,650 (US$45)

Airbnb (entire home): ₡75,520 (US$150)

Coffee: ₡2,000 (US$4)

Juice: ₡4,000 (US$8)

Fresh coconut: ₡1,000 (US $2)

Lunch at local soda: ₡4,100 (US$8)

Simple dinner: ₡5,000 (US$10)

Fancy dinner: ₡50,350 (US$100)

Beer: ₡1,000-₡2,500 (US$2.50 to US$5)

Cocktail: ₡7,550 (US$15)

Yoga class: ₡10,000 (US$20)

Surf lesson: ₡40,250 (US$80)

What should I pack for Nosara?

Nosara is a “no shirt, no shoes, no problem” type of destination. With that said, if you actually forget to bring a shirt and shoes, that would be a problem. When it comes to packing, prioritize function. It’s a casual beach destination, so you really just need a swimsuit or two, a pair of sandals, a hat, sunscreen, t-shirts, shorts and athletic apparel if you plan to hike or practice yoga. It’s also smart to bring closed-toe shoes for the rocky, dusty, unpaved roads around town.

Check the tides

Because surfing is such a big part of life in Nosara, people live (and even plan whether or not to work) based on the swells. Many hotels will even post or text guests a surf report in the morning with the high and low tides for the day.