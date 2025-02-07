If you thought Charleston and its cobblestoned, charming streets couldn’t get any better, we have some wonderful news – there are nearby beaches, too. Kiawah Island, Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and more are all within a 45-minute drive, each with its own personal Southern charm. If a dabble in marsh-draped, palmetto-swaying coastal luxury is on your Lowcountry bucket list, you can check it off with certainty.

The islands have their own quirks and delights to keep in mind depending on your needs. For example, Kiawah Island only has one publicly accessible beach, whereas Folly Island – home to Folly Beach – has nearly 50 public beach access points.

Beyond blissful white sands, there’s much more to the barrier island experience, from a pedestrian mall with open-air movie screenings to a county park where migratory shorebirds take a rest. To enjoy these experiences and learn how to plan a first-time trip through this coastal magic, here are some pointers.

The Morris Island Lighthouse just off Folly Beach. Denton Rumsey/Shutterstock

When should I go?

Summer is the busiest season in the region, with warm ocean waters and packed beaches. The 4th of July sparkles, with the Folly Beach fireworks being a major draw and the temperatures linger in the 80s. Otherwise, book a fall trip for cooler temperatures – typically hovering in the mid-60s to mid-70s – smaller crowds and a chance to catch the pink Muhly grass in full bloom.

Wildlife fans should time their visit to align with the Loggerhead turtle nesting season (mid-May through October). The winter months are considered the low season with fewer crowds and cheaper hotel rates. With low temperatures in the 40s, you’ll need a wetsuit for an ocean swim or mangrove-dotted kayaking journey. The popular Kiawah Island Marathon – typically in December – is a great way to warm up.

Keep in mind that June through November is the Atlantic hurricane season. If you’re on a coastal journey, keep an eye on serious storms and, if necessary, move inland when advised.

Yoga classes happen routinely on Kiawah Island. Judd Brotman/Getty Images

How much time should I spend?

Book a long weekend – ideally four days – to explore each island. This will give you a full day and night in each of the area’s prized locales – Kiawah Island, Folly Beach and Isle of Palms. You’ll have enough time to stroll around Freshfields Village on Kiawah, take in a Saturday surf and yoga class with Shaka Surf School in Folly Beach, and capture a magical sunrise in Isle of Palms with its iconic 1000ft-long pier stretching into the water. Alternatively, choose one island and rent a house for a week to fully kick back and enjoy.

Is it easy to get around?

Whether arriving via plane or train (there is an Amtrak station within a mile of the airport), you’ll need a car to reach and navigate the barrier islands. While rideshare vehicles are readily available in Charleston, they can be tough to book once out at the barrier islands. There are no public transportation options connecting the islands or solely serving each one.

For bikers, Kiawah Island is the best bet. It boasts 30 miles of paved trails and rentals are readily available at trusted local shops like Island Bike & Surf and Seaside Cycles.

A surfer enjoying the waves off Folly Beach. Prentiss Findlay/Shutterstock

Top things to do

Ride some waves – or at least learn how to – in Folly Beach

Just 20 minutes from the heart of Charleston, this is where the locals come to unwind. A popular activity is for folks to trade their stylish outfits for a wetsuit and ride some waves. Whether you’re a newbie or a regular, there are surf schools – like Shaka Surf School and Isla Surf School – with lessons, summer camps, equipment rentals and more. For the area’s best waves, head to a nook known as the Washout. Post-surf, hit the chilled and welcoming Lowlife bar for southern fare like a pimento cheese spread or perfectly crisped chicken and waffles.

Hit the links on Kiawah Island

Consider Kiawah Island golf paradise. If you can snag a tee time or lesson at the Ocean Course – which has hosted the PGA Championship in recent years – do it. On-site, grab lunch or dinner at the Atlantic Room, which is renowned for seafood catches with a seasonally-inspired flair. If golf isn’t your thing, Freshfields Village will keep you occupied for several hours. There are nearly three dozen shops and restaurants to peruse, with Islands Mercantile being the spot to pick up a KIAWAH-branded pastel shirt as a memento.

Beach chairs and umbrellas lined up for vacationers on the Isle of Palms. Glenn Ross Images/Getty Images

Relax and unwind in the area’s coolest park

Thirty minutes east of Downtown Charleston, Isle of Palms County Park is the undeniable epicenter of the nearly five-sq-mile island. Within the oceanfront park, there is a rental stand for beach chairs and umbrellas if you'd like to relax and take in the dune-clad landscape.

The spot is primed for a picnic – snag some local fare, like pimento cheese and boiled peanuts – at any grocery store before you arrive. For a luxury al fresco experience, Picnic Charleston will curate an entire setup (advance booking is essential) complete with tablescapes, flowers, a seasonal charcuterie and more. While you’re dining, watch pelicans and egrets swirl by. And, if you’re lucky, perhaps you’ll see a friendly bottlenose dolphin diving through the waves.

Tour North America’s only commercial tea farm

Nestled on Wadmalaw Island – just a 35-minute drive northwest of Kiawah – is Charleston Tea Garden. A long, marshy country road culminates in this 127-acre operation. A couple of fun facts: it’s the only large-scale commercial tea farm in the entire North American continent and it is known for its signature American Classic Tea variety, which is a mild black tea variety originally brought from China in the 1700s. Make sure to pop in the gift shop for unlimited tastes of hot and cold teas, spanning green to peach-loaded varieties.

A cobbled street lined with trees and historic buildings in Charleston, South Carolina. Iryna Makukha/Shutterstock

My favorite thing to do

Getting from A to B around these parts is half the fun. Whichever barrier island you land on, going from the historic architecture of Charleston, driving through eerie swampy terrain, and then arriving at a pristine beach is a truly multi-sensory experience. My favorite place to stroll is Kiawah Beachwalker Park – it’s less touristed, super-wide with hard-packed sand, and very dog-friendly. I like seeing all the friendly pups have their day at the beach, too.

How much money do I need?

While barrier island bliss could easily come with a hefty price tag, the region offers a nice balance of luxury and bargain options. As with any beach destination, load up on the essentials – sunscreen, snacks, water – before arrival or face inflated prices for last-minute convenience.

Basic room for two with an ocean view: $200-300 per night

Airbnb: $300-400 per night

A cup of coffee to accompany a sunrise: $4-5

Sandwich topped with pimento cheese: $15-20

A Lowcountry boil dinner for two: $60-80

Beer/pint at the bar: $5-8

Daily surfboard rentals on Kiawah Island: $65-90

An Uber from Charleston International Airport to Isle of Palms: $35-55

A traditional Lowcountry boil featuring shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes. zarzamora/Shutterstock

Know your culinary lingo

You’ll see some unique dishes popping up on menus around these parts. A Lowcountry boil often includes shrimp, sausage, corn and potatoes; she-crab soup is a creamy offering with a dash of sherry; and Gullah Geechee refers to the culture of once enslaved West Africans that were freed in the state and migrated to the barrier islands.

Don’t mess with the turtle nests

Come May through October, you’ll see roped-off spots on local beaches from time to time. It’s easy to be curious and want to dig in, particularly kids, but don’t. These areas are protected loggerhead nesting sites and disturbing them can come with very steep fines.