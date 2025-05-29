Unsanctioned but unstoppable: the Gloucestershire cheese-rolling race
May 29, 2025 • 1 min read
The 2025 Gloucestershire cheese rolling. Rupert Allen
Every spring, Cooper’s Hill, in the quiet village of Brockworth, Gloucestershire, transforms from a peaceful grassy slope into the chaotic setting for one of the UK’s most beloved traditions: a cheese-rolling race.
Believed to date back 500 years, with written records from as early as 1826, the Gloucestershire cheese-rolling competition is one of England’s oldest and most eccentric events. A 9lb (4kg) wheel of double Gloucester cheese is launched from the top of the hill, and dozens of competitors from all over the world hurl themselves after it.
Stand at the top and peer down the 600ft (183m) drop, often muddy and always uneven, and the risk becomes very clear. This isn’t just a sport but a tradition with bruises.
Crowds pack the edges of the hill, lining makeshift barriers and climbing trees for a better view. At the bottom, medics wait with stretchers. Some contestants come prepared in athletic wear; others arrive in cheese hats and costumes. Most tumble more than they run – their limbs flailing in the face of gravity. The cheese itself often bounces out of sight within seconds, becoming more symbolic than attainable.
Despite safety concerns and official attempts to halt or regulate it, the cheese-rolling event remains unsanctioned but unstoppable. There is no cash prize and no trophy. Just the wheel of cheese and a story told in scraped knees and aching muscles. It’s fast, unfiltered and completely unforgettable.
This project was produced in collaboration with the University of Gloucestershire, including photographers Rupert Allen, Daisy-Mai Crossman, and Millie Evans.
