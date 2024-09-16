It wasn’t that long ago that people could – and did – travel the world with only a guidebook and a camera. But now, not being able to use your cell phone while traveling internationally is likely a dealbreaker.

Here, we'll bring you up to speed on how eSIMs work, what the benefits are, how they can prevent roaming fees, and why you should consider using one (or several) to stay connected on your next border crossing or overseas trip.

How eSIMs work

“Embedded SIM” cards are tiny, built-in SIM cards you can used to update phone numbers, carriers, service plans, and coverage without the need to physically remove or change a SIM card like mobile users were forced to do in the past. You can think of them as an “electronic,” all digital, or software-based SIM card that can be updated with a few pokes on your phone or by your carrier. It basically does everything a regular SIM does only easier (and cheaper).

Major 5G phone makers such as Apple, Google, and Samsung Galaxy have supported eSIM technology since 2017, along with major (and minor) US carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, etc. Beginning in 2022 with the release of the iPhone 14, Apple abandoned physical SIM cards altogether, which had a big impact on hastening adoption of eSIMs as a gradual replacement of physical SIM cards.

Using an eSIM is a lot more affordable and easier to switch between than traditional physical SIM card plans. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet

How travelers benefit

eSIMs grant greater flexibility in managing your cell phone plan. You can store up to eight SIM profiles per device and keep two profiles active at the same time. You don’t have to keep track of multiple physical SIM cards, and you can keep your home SIM card in your device. Plus, when changing locations you’re able to connect right away.

Better yet, eSIMs are a lot more affordable and easier to switch between than traditional physical SIM card plans. And they offer better coverage since users can easily switch between local providers depending on the area they’re visiting.

For example, Basic eSIM card plans start around $4 per week for 1 GB of global data (no long-term or monthly contract required). For those needing more data, 3 GB plans cost around $12 per month and up to $60 per month for 20 GB of data. For international travelers, that’s noticeably less than the $100-200 extra per month it used to cost.

eSIMs can also enhance your security and privacy in some cases—no more using at risk public Wi-Fi networks at airports or in cafes to stay connected. This offers a safer way to protect your personal information while traveling abroad.

How to set up eSIM

If you have relatively modern phone, you likely have everything you need set up an eSIM plan. All iPhones released after 2018 and most flagship Android devices are eSIM compatible. Having a 5G connection is good, but not required (for instance, the iPhone XR, which is eSIM compatible, does not support 5G). Most smartphone, tablet, and even laptop makers support the technology, as well as major and even low-cost cell phone carriers. You can even buy “data only plans” if you don’t need a phone number.

There are two ways to activate an eSIM plan. The easiest way is to select a provider from an on-device menu or downloadable app and sign up that way. Most carriers let you activate an eSIM through their official apps. The more complicated (but also more universal) way involves using a carrier website or email to generate a QR code, which you can then scan to walk you through the necessary steps to activate a plan.

Once activated, eSIMs let you juggle multiple plans and avoid international roaming charges from your traditional or otherwise long-term phone carrier. This makes them ideal for short or even long-term travelers who want to subscribe to local coverage plans for significantly less.

Different countries might support different eSIM technologies, so you’ll need to check compatibility with your existing phone. James Jackman for Lonely Planet

Comparing carriers

When choosing a temporary, short-term, or long-term eSIM carrier, there are some deciding factors you should consider to make the right choice for your needs:

Value: eSIMs are all about lowering costs, not raising them. In general, local and travel-specific carrier plans cost less.

Again, local and travel-specific carriers excel in this area too, especially as large carriers incur roaming charges that they pass onto to customers.

Different countries might support different eSIM technologies, so you'll need to check compatibility with your existing phone.

Same goes for flexibility in using and switching plans—not all carriers are alike.

Will you quickly be able to get help if your plan isn't working abroad? If that's important to you, consider a top-rated customer service carrier.

