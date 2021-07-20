Charleston's balmy southern climate opens up all sorts of interesting adventures at different times of the year. Summer is the best time to visit Charleston for those who prefer beach trips and ambles around historic houses and museums, but the city has a special charm in winter, when the crowds thin out and the holiday vibe comes with mild temperatures that could almost be described as warm in the afternoons.

Then there's the fall, when the summer heat has died down and major festivals and restaurant events kick off the autumn harvest. Crowds gather well into November, but the mild weather means you can often stroll along the city's historic streets without a coat even when snow is falling in the north of the country.

No matter what time of year, you’ll find plenty of places to go and things to do. Charleston has a wide variety of activities and is perfect for a three-day trip or longer if you want to spend more time in this charming, historic destination. Here’s a breakdown of the best time to visit Charleston, SC for the best activities, weather, low prices and more.

Low season: December–February

Best time to visit for smaller crowds

The winter months from December to February are considered the off-season for tourism, but if you’re someone who likes to escape the cold, traveling to the Lowcountry at this time will warm up your winter. Average temperatures in the daytime hover around 60°F (16°C), a very pleasant temperature for the holiday festivities. Airfares drop too, though there's a spike for the holidays in December and Valentine’s Day in February.

Shoulder season: June–August

Best time to visit for going to the beach

Like any American city close to the coast, Charleston is all about the beach in summer. The temperatures can climb above 90°F (32°C) and with the thick humidity, it's a time to seek out salty sea breezes and maybe a colorfully layered cocktail. Summer is the best time to travel between downtown and South Carolina’s coast; while beach rentals are usually booked up by June, you might catch a break on availability and costs if you stay inland.

High season: March–May & September–November

Best time to visit for festivals and pleasant weather

Charleston has two peak tourist seasons, coinciding with milder temperatures on either side of the hot, humid summer. Spring and fall are marked by mild weather, big festivals and farmers markets. Hotel prices are at their highest during spring break and Easter; the late fall has the perfect mix of moderate temperatures, fewer tourists and more affordable rates. April, May, September and October are among the most popular months for bachelorette parties or weddings; many couples come to Charleston specifically to tie the knot.

Sunrise at Folly Beach Pier on the coast outside Charleston © Robert Loe / Getty Images

Visiting Charleston: a month-by-month guide

Here's a guide to the best times to visit and what you can expect throughout the year in the Charleston area. All events are subject to change.

January

This is a great time to grab a quick, relaxing getaway after the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Since it’s an off-peak time for tourists, January is usually the cheapest time to visit. It’s also easier to find space at hotels and restaurants, and lines are shorter everywhere. However, with those upsides come some disadvantages. While the weather will be mild enough to spend time outside, you won’t be able to go for a dip in the ocean. And it may be too chilly to enjoy one of the city’s many rooftop bars during your winter visit.

Key events: New Year’s Day “Bill Murray Look-A-Like” Polar Bear Plunge, Charleston Jazz Festival, Taste of Folly

February

Valentine’s Day provides a great reason to whisk someone special away for a romantic weekend. Book a nostalgic townhouse B&B, savor a delectable dinner at a Charleston restaurant, relax your muscles in the luxury spa at the Dewberry, or take a carriage ride to admire Charleston’s beauty. You’ll notice some crowds in the city throughout the month, but it’s nothing compared to peak season. And thanks to Charleston’s mild winter, you don’t risk the chance of getting snowed in.

Key events: Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, Lowcountry Oyster Festival, Roaring '20s Gatsby Gala, West Ashley Restaurant Festival

March

As the temperatures start to rise, locals and tourists shed their winter layers and start finding reasons to get outside. You’ll see plenty of spring breakers at the beach, but there’s plenty on the cultural calendar for those who choose to stay inland. The Charleston Festival, previously called the Festival of Houses and Gardens, and the Charleston Wine + Food Festival tend to draw visitors who want to enjoy the city’s homes, architecture, food and history.

Key events: The Charleston Festival, Charleston Wine + Food Festival, St Patrick’s Day Block Party & Parade, Charleston Bluegrass Festival

Horse-drawn carriages are a popular way to explore Charleston's antebellum-era streets © Peter Unger / Getty Images

April

April is a busy month for tourism in the Lowcountry. Several outdoor events draw huge crowds, and it’s a popular time for Charleston weddings. Flowers are in full bloom, and so are the spring festivities. And be sure to bring an umbrella – sudden deluges can sneak up on you just about any time.

More than 40,000 fitness enthusiasts come to Charleston each April to participate in the scenic 10k Cooper River Bridge Run, across the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge connecting Charleston and Mount Pleasant. As one of the largest races in the country, you can expect to see bigger crowds in the city in the days before and after the event, making it a weekend to avoid or join in on the fun.

Key events: Cooper River Bridge Run, Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival, CreditOne Charleston Open, Charleston Race Week

May

This is when the Lowcountry really hits its stride. With summer just around the corner, people flock to the beach for surfing, dolphin-watching and morning yoga. Fresh produce fills the farmers markets, and it's a busy time for the arts.

May has the best weather, which is warm but not too hot, so it’s considered one of the best times to visit Charleston. However, you will be contending with crowds throughout downtown Charleston, whether shopping on King Street or attending the 17-day-long Spoleto Festival.

Key events: Charleston Greek Festival, North Charleston Arts Fest, Charleston Battery soccer games, Spoleto Festival USA

June

The first of June kicks off hurricane season; only a small number of hurricanes hit the Lowcountry directly, but it’s worth taking out trip insurance if you book between June and November. Chances are you'll be able to relax and enjoy the pleasantly warm weather that precedes the summer peak.

Bear in mind that the Spoleto Festival, the annual performing arts festival in the city, will still be drawing crowds at the start of the month. However, if you’re a fan of jazz, opera, dance, theater, or live music in general, you might find the tail end of the festival an even better time to visit Charleston.

Key events: Park Circle Pride Week, Charleston Carifest

Shoppers gather at the historic Charleston City Market © f11photo / Shutterstock

July

As the temperatures and humidity levels climb, the events calendar and crowds lighten up. This is a great time to learn more about Charleston's complex and thought-provoking history at one of its many museums. Little ones can keep their minds agile at the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, and adults can soak up some culture during the First Friday ArtWalk, a monthly evening pilgrimage to many of the city’s local art galleries, and some history (combined with shopping) at the Charleston City Market.

Key events: July Fourth fireworks, Sweetgrass Festival, Southeast Crab Feast

August

There’s no way around it: August in Charleston is sticky and sweaty and the reason air conditioning was invented (probably). A Gullah-Geechee tour in an air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz might be the best way to learn about Charleston's rich African American heritage while you beat the heat. It’s also fun to grab a drink and dance the night away at the Dancing on the Cooper party on Mount Pleasant Pier.

While the days will likely be hot, you can find some relief in the mornings or evenings. Consider a sunset walk at Folly Beach or an evening ghost tour to beat the heat.

Key events: Grape Stomp Festival

September

The social calendar picks up a lot of steam as the Charleston air starts to cool off a little. September offers a wide range of activities and plenty of music and family fun.

Foodies can fill their itineraries with reservations during Charleston Restaurant Week, and live music lovers can jam out at the Lowcountry Jazz Festival. September is also a great time to visit Fort Sumter, which doesn’t provide enough shade for the summer months, to learn about the start of the Civil War and cross a National Historical Park off your list.

Key events: Charleston Restaurant Week, Lowcountry Jazz Festival, Charleston Hot Air Balloon Festival & Polo Match, Charleston Pride Festival

Charleston floats in a magical light on a warm afternoon © f11photo / Shutterstock

October

October brings a flood of tourists back in as the weather becomes cooler and more manageable. This is an enjoyable time to explore Charleston on foot or by carriage. With Halloween on the horizon, it’s also a great time to book a spooky activity such as a haunted jail tour with Bulldog Tours.

If you’re trying to decide when to plan your visit, you can easily align your itinerary with one of the many art of food festivals Charleston holds annually in October.

Key events: MOJA Arts Festival, Charleston Beer Week, Summerville Italian Feast

November

Hurricane season comes to a (hopefully uneventful) close, and the number of special events dwindles in November. Charleston’s temperatures get cooler but not too chilly – a perfect time for visiting the area’s historic houses, trying a cooking class, or taking a tour of one of the plantations.

While fall in subtropical Charleston may not look the same as it does in the northeastern US, you can still have your fill of cozy activities, like attending the Charleston Literary Festival.

Key events: Charleston Scottish Games and Highland Gathering, Steeplechase of Charleston, Charleston Literary Festival

December

As the year winds down and the holiday season ramps up, visitor numbers pick up in Charleston. The combination of mild weather and holiday cheer has a special charm, and you can knock out your gift shopping at the shops along King and Meeting streets downtown, the Tanger outlet stores in North Charleston, and Towne Centre in Mount Pleasant. For more festive cheer, be sure to plan your visit around the city’s Holiday Festival of Lights or annual parade.

Key events: Holiday Festival of Lights, Charleston Holiday Parade, Folly Beach Christmas Parade, Chanukah in the Square, Yorktown Countdown, New Year’s Eve Flip-Flop Drop & Fireworks

