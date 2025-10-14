Los Angeles is a city that beats to the rhythm of its own drum. It’s a place where health enthusiasts will rise with the sun, while creatives and night owls thrive well past midnight. But it’s when the sun sets and traffic thins that the real magic begins.

Whether you’re rolling out a show, finishing a long shift, or just craving something greasy, spicy or sweet after hours, LA delivers. From bubbling Korean stews to donuts topped with bacon, the city’s after-dark food scene is as diverse as its daytime neighborhoods, and far tastier than any convenience store snack run.

As a travel writer based in Los Angeles by way of Sydney, I’ve been spoiled for choice when it comes to food, and jet lag has given me plenty of late-night opportunities to explore it all. Whether it’s a pastrami sandwich at 1am, or a juicy flavor-packed taco devoured on the sidewalk, I’ve chased comfort across this city one bite at a time.

Here’s your guide to the best places to eat in LA when hunger hits and the clock strikes late.

Tacos from Leo's Tacos Food Truck. Leo's Tacos Food Truck

Best for food truck and taco lovers on a budget

In Los Angeles, the night doesn’t end when the bars close, it just shifts to the sidewalk. The city’s late-night food scene thrives under glowing bulbs and on busy corners, where tacos, burritos and bacon-wrapped hot dogs sizzle well into the early hours. It’s classic LA: bold flavors, affordable bites and no need to sit down.

Today, over 4000 registered food trucks are roaming the streets with one undisputed hero: Leo’s Tacos Truck, with 14 thriving locations across the city and counting. Their most central and iconic truck sits at the corner of La Brea and Venice and draws crowds for what many consider the best al pastor in LA: juicy, spice-rubbed pork carved straight off the trompo and into a warm tortilla. Some locations even stay open as late as 3:30am.

Over in Boyle Heights, Carnitas Michoacan delivers 24-hour comfort with saucy burritos, crispy carnitas and cheesy nachos – perfect for a post-party feast or solo late-night snack run. For something a little more underground, Ave 26 Tacos brings a full-on street food party vibe to Eagle Rock and Little Tokyo, serving authentic Mexican food until 4am.

Planning tip: Many trucks are cash-only, and lines peak after midnight, especially on weekends. Check social media for pop-up updates or closures.

A Canter's pastrami sandwich. Lawrence K. Ho/Getty Images

Best for classic diners and all-night comfort food

There’s something deeply comforting about sliding into a red vinyl booth after midnight to order stacks of pancakes or a mile-high pastrami sandwich under buzzing fluorescent lights. For travelers or locals craving that nostalgic sit-down experience, LA’s classic diners deliver big portions, local color and doors that rarely close. If you’re looking for something beyond IHOP (always a solid choice, too), these institutions offer a uniquely LA take on late-night comfort.

Canter’s Deli is the undisputed granddaddy of the scene. This historic Jewish deli on Fairfax has been serving matzo ball soup, Reubens, and black-and-white cookies since 1931 with no signs of slowing down. While weekday dine-in ends at 11:30pm, takeout and weekend service runs 24 hours. And it’s not just sandwiches (though the hot pastrami is a must-order): inside the restaurant is the Kibitz Room bar, an if-you-know-you-know kind of experience offering live music and cheap drinks into the early hours.

In Los Feliz, Fred 62 brings a funkier retro vibe with a menu spanning from vegan ramen to chicken and waffles. Open until 3:30am Friday and Saturday, and 1am the rest of the week, it’s a favorite for travelers looking for a quirky satisfying meal.

Then there’s NORMS, the classic SoCal diner chain with a massive menu. The West Hollywood and Hollywood locations stay open 24 hours and serve everything from steak and eggs to thick and creamy milkshakes. Expect quick service, easy parking and a true slice of everyday LA.

Koreatown in Los Angeles. Hun Young Lee/Shutterstock

Best for Asian cravings after dark

Whether you’re coming from karaoke or just craving something savory and soul-warming, LA’s late-night Asian food scene always delivers. Nowhere does better than Koreatown, a neighborhood that feels like it truly comes alive after dark with its neon signs, clinking soju bottles and steaming bowls of miso soup.

Sun Nong Dan is the hero of the scene. Open 24/7, this beloved spot specializes in galbi-jjim, a braised short rib served in a hot stone bowl, blanketed in bubbling cheese. For something a little more casual but just as satisfying, visit Hanshin Pocha. Open until 2am, it channels a Korean street bar vibe indoors with solid late-night eats across the board.

And then there’s Dan Sung Sa, a nostalgic Koreatown mainstay modeled after a classic Korean dive bar, with scribbled walls, cozy wooden booths and a menu full of skewers, stews and cocktails.

Planning tip: Most of these spots don’t take reservations and fill up fast after midnight, especially on weekends. Parking can be tricky in Koreatown, so allow time to find street options or budget for rideshare or nearby garages.

A pizza pie with meat and vegetables. Garage Pizza

Best for pizza slices and cheesy comfort

Sure, New York may dominate the by-the-slice game, but Los Angeles holds its own after dark. Joe’s Pizza has multiple locations across LA including Hollywood, Downtown and in The Valley. You’ll find exactly what you’re craving; thin, crisp crusts, gooey mozzarella and no-nonsense service that keeps the line moving no matter the time of day.

Over in Silverlake, Garage Pizza offers a more indie take on the late-night slice, slinging oversized pies with perfectly shared crusts and plenty of grease to soak up your night out. It’s no-frills, reliably satisfying and best of all, open until 2:30am Thursday through Saturday, just make sure you check the hours before you show up.

A variety of donuts. DK's Donuts

Best for sweet tooth satisfaction

Whether you’re craving something sugary after a night out or just want dessert at 2am (because why not?) Los Angeles has you covered. For a colorful over-the-top fix, DK’s Donuts in Santa Monica is open 24 hours and is a crowd-pleaser thanks to its wild creations topped with everything from Fruity Pebbles to bacon – yes, bacon.

For something a little more low-key yet still indulgent, Insomnia Cookies is there for you. As the name suggests, they’re perfect for those nights when you can’t sleep and all you can think about is a sweet treat. You can’t go wrong with any of the classics, though in my opinion, the white chocolate macadamia just hits that late-night spot.

And then there’s Randy’s Donuts, the iconic Inglewood spot marked by its iconic rooftop donut sign. Also open 24/7, it’s a quintessential LA experience, and bonus, it’s right by LAX – so it's the perfect first or last stop to your trip.