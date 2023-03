Artists Mariam (1907–2006) and Yeranuhi (1910–98) Aslamazyan were born in Bash-Shirak village near Gyumri and two floors of this handsome 19th-century building showcase a large collection of their brightly coloured canvasses and ceramics. The sisters were huge travellers and painted scenes of their trips in many parts of the world, something that was extremely unusual for any Soviet artist of the time, let alone women.