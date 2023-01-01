Museum of National Architecture and Urban Life of Gyumri

Though burdened with an unwieldy name and meagre budget, Gyumri's major cultural institution tries hard to provide a satisfying visitor experience. Set in a grand but crumbling 1872 mansion, its collection focuses on the traditional trades and crafts of Alexandropol, with displays on woodworking, blacksmithing, tinwork, lace, embroidery, shoemaking, hatmaking and silversmithing. An attached gallery of sculptures by Sergei Merkurov contains more Lenins and Stalins than you can shake a sickle at.