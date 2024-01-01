City Hall

Armenia

LoginSave

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ani

    Ani

    23.59 MILES

    The ruins of Ani, 45km east of Kars, are an absolute must-see. Visitors enter through gigantic fortress walls that look like they fell off a crusader…

  • Tigran Honents Church

    Tigran Honents Church

    23.74 MILES

    Appealingly sited overlooking a stretch of river gorge, this 13th-century church appears relatively intact, though the current main door is within what…

  • Ani Cathedral

    Ani Cathedral

    23.9 MILES

    Completed in 1010, the grassy-roofed cathedral is the largest building among the Ani ruins. The building's elegantly finished stone walls are relatively…

  • Manuçehr Camii

    Manuçehr Camii

    24.04 MILES

    Ani's 1072 Manuçehr Camii was built by the Seljuk Turks, using Armenian architects and artisans, creating a stylistic blend in what is considered to have…

  • Marmashen

    Marmashen

    6.05 MILES

    Marmashen’s location deep in a river valley 10km northwest of Gyumri is unusual – medieval monasteries in Armenia were almost always constructed in…

  • Museum of the Aslamazyan Sisters

    Museum of the Aslamazyan Sisters

    0.12 MILES

    Artists Mariam (1907–2006) and Yeranuhi (1910–98) Aslamazyan were born in Bash-Shirak village near Gyumri and two floors of this handsome 19th-century…

  • Harichavank

    Harichavank

    14.77 MILES

    Once the summer residence of the Catholicos of Etchmiadzin, the still-functioning Harichavank is located in the old town of Harich, about 4km from the…

  • Mt Aragats

    Mt Aragats

    28.01 MILES

    Snow covers the top of the highest mountain in modern Armenia almost year-round, so climbing is best from July through September. Be careful, though –…

View more attractions

Nearby Armenia attractions

1. Yot Verk

0.08 MILES

The 19th-century Cathedral of the Holy Mother of God, also known as Yot Verk or the Seven Wounds of the Holy Mother of God, is the seat of the Diocese of…

2. Amenaprkich Church

0.09 MILES

Towering over Vardanants Sq, the black and apricot Amenaprkich Church was constructed between 1858 and 1872 and consecrated in 1873. It survived the 1926…

3. Museum of the Aslamazyan Sisters

0.12 MILES

Artists Mariam (1907–2006) and Yeranuhi (1910–98) Aslamazyan were born in Bash-Shirak village near Gyumri and two floors of this handsome 19th-century…

4. Shuka

0.14 MILES

Gyumri's historic pak shuka (covered market) once occupied the land now occupied by Vardanants Sq. Levelled during the Soviet era, the stallholders moved…

5. Surp Nishan

0.25 MILES

The Church of the Holy Sign was built in 1870.

7. Marmashen

6.05 MILES

Marmashen’s location deep in a river valley 10km northwest of Gyumri is unusual – medieval monasteries in Armenia were almost always constructed in…

8. Harichavank

14.77 MILES

Once the summer residence of the Catholicos of Etchmiadzin, the still-functioning Harichavank is located in the old town of Harich, about 4km from the…