Gyumri's local government offices and Tourist Information Office are located in this large pale tuff building.
City Hall
Armenia
23.59 MILES
The ruins of Ani, 45km east of Kars, are an absolute must-see. Visitors enter through gigantic fortress walls that look like they fell off a crusader…
23.74 MILES
Appealingly sited overlooking a stretch of river gorge, this 13th-century church appears relatively intact, though the current main door is within what…
23.9 MILES
Completed in 1010, the grassy-roofed cathedral is the largest building among the Ani ruins. The building's elegantly finished stone walls are relatively…
24.04 MILES
Ani's 1072 Manuçehr Camii was built by the Seljuk Turks, using Armenian architects and artisans, creating a stylistic blend in what is considered to have…
6.05 MILES
Marmashen’s location deep in a river valley 10km northwest of Gyumri is unusual – medieval monasteries in Armenia were almost always constructed in…
Museum of the Aslamazyan Sisters
0.12 MILES
Artists Mariam (1907–2006) and Yeranuhi (1910–98) Aslamazyan were born in Bash-Shirak village near Gyumri and two floors of this handsome 19th-century…
14.77 MILES
Once the summer residence of the Catholicos of Etchmiadzin, the still-functioning Harichavank is located in the old town of Harich, about 4km from the…
28.01 MILES
Snow covers the top of the highest mountain in modern Armenia almost year-round, so climbing is best from July through September. Be careful, though –…
0.08 MILES
The 19th-century Cathedral of the Holy Mother of God, also known as Yot Verk or the Seven Wounds of the Holy Mother of God, is the seat of the Diocese of…
0.09 MILES
Towering over Vardanants Sq, the black and apricot Amenaprkich Church was constructed between 1858 and 1872 and consecrated in 1873. It survived the 1926…
0.14 MILES
Gyumri's historic pak shuka (covered market) once occupied the land now occupied by Vardanants Sq. Levelled during the Soviet era, the stallholders moved…
0.25 MILES
The Church of the Holy Sign was built in 1870.
6. Museum of National Architecture and Urban Life of Gyumri
0.3 MILES
Though burdened with an unwieldy name and meagre budget, Gyumri's major cultural institution tries hard to provide a satisfying visitor experience. Set in…
