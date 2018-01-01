Tigre Delta Day Trip from Buenos Aires

Full-Day Tour (8 hours)Meet your guide in central Buenos Aires, and start your Delta adventure by listening to a little history about the development and expansion of Buenos Aires through the years. With your guide, board the boat at Puerto Madero and head to Tigre.Cruise along the Costanera Navigation Canal, parallel to the Buenos Aires shoreline, passing the River Plate Stadium and the University of Buenos Aires. Then, cruise through the canals of the delta, one of the largest in the world. Discover how the inhabitants of the delta turned it from a swampy area into a developed region with grass paths and canals of fresh water. Pass yacht clubs, waterfront houses on stilts, a market, and the house and museum of former Argentina president Sarmiento, who encouraged people to make their homes here.In Tigre, hop an a bus, where you'll head to Puerto de Frutos. Here, follow your guide to the port that connects life on the islands with the mainland. It’s a lively and popular spot where you’ll have some time to take photos and walk around. You can also grab a bite to eat (own expense).Next, visit Paseo Victoria where you'll have a chance to ato visit various museums including Museo del Mate, Naval Museum or Tigre and Art Museum (tickets not included). Finally, head to the Tigre train station, where you will take a train back to the city of Buenos Aires. After approximately one hour, you will arrive to the Retiro train station, where your tour ends. Half-Day Tour (4 hours)You’ll be picked up from your hotel in either the morning or afternoon (depending on option selected) or, if your hotel is out of the pickup area, meet your guide in central Buenos Aires. On board a comfortable coach, ride along Costanera Avenue, parallel to the Rio de la Plata, and head out of the city center to San Isidro. See its cathedral and the many mansions inhabited by old aristocratic families before continuing on to Tigre. Here, board a catamaran for a 40-minute cruise through the delta. See how people live on the islands and interact with floating services: the supermarket boat, water taxi and more. See the homes built on stilts and President Sarmiento’s home/museum. At the end of the boat ride, return to port to re-board your coach for the drive back to Buenos Aires, where you tour ends downtown at either 1pm or 6pm (approx.).