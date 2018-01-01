Welcome to San Isidro
San Isidro is steeped in history dating back to the first settlement of Buenos Aires in 1580, when Juan de Garay divided a 20km stretch of coastline into narrow strips of land that were divvied up among the group of 40 who had made the journey from Spain.
Tigre Delta Day Trip from Buenos Aires
Full-Day Tour (8 hours)Meet your guide in central Buenos Aires, and start your Delta adventure by listening to a little history about the development and expansion of Buenos Aires through the years. With your guide, board the boat at Puerto Madero and head to Tigre.Cruise along the Costanera Navigation Canal, parallel to the Buenos Aires shoreline, passing the River Plate Stadium and the University of Buenos Aires. Then, cruise through the canals of the delta, one of the largest in the world. Discover how the inhabitants of the delta turned it from a swampy area into a developed region with grass paths and canals of fresh water. Pass yacht clubs, waterfront houses on stilts, a market, and the house and museum of former Argentina president Sarmiento, who encouraged people to make their homes here.In Tigre, hop an a bus, where you'll head to Puerto de Frutos. Here, follow your guide to the port that connects life on the islands with the mainland. It’s a lively and popular spot where you’ll have some time to take photos and walk around. You can also grab a bite to eat (own expense).Next, visit Paseo Victoria where you'll have a chance to ato visit various museums including Museo del Mate, Naval Museum or Tigre and Art Museum (tickets not included). Finally, head to the Tigre train station, where you will take a train back to the city of Buenos Aires. After approximately one hour, you will arrive to the Retiro train station, where your tour ends. Half-Day Tour (4 hours)You’ll be picked up from your hotel in either the morning or afternoon (depending on option selected) or, if your hotel is out of the pickup area, meet your guide in central Buenos Aires. On board a comfortable coach, ride along Costanera Avenue, parallel to the Rio de la Plata, and head out of the city center to San Isidro. See its cathedral and the many mansions inhabited by old aristocratic families before continuing on to Tigre. Here, board a catamaran for a 40-minute cruise through the delta. See how people live on the islands and interact with floating services: the supermarket boat, water taxi and more. See the homes built on stilts and President Sarmiento’s home/museum. At the end of the boat ride, return to port to re-board your coach for the drive back to Buenos Aires, where you tour ends downtown at either 1pm or 6pm (approx.).
Buenos Aires Tour, Tigre Delta Cruise, Tango Show with Dinner
Tigre Delta Tour (Morning):Upon pickup from your hotel, board a comfortable coach and head out of the city center to San Isidro, driving parallel to the scenic Rio de la Plata. When you reach the affluent town, your guide will point out the San Isidro Cathedral and numerous mansions long inhabited by Argentina’s aristocratic families. Continue to Tigre and board a catamaran for a 40-minute cruise through Tigre Delta, observing island residents interacting with floating services such as the supermarket boat and water taxi. Admire the homes built on stilts and view President Sarmiento’s home and museum before re-boarding your coach at the port for the return drive to Buenos Aires, before your city sightseeing tour.Buenos Aires Sightseeing Tour (Afternoon):Begin your sightseeing tour of Buenos Aires in the Retiro neighborhood aboard your comfortable coach, traveling through the city’s most popular neighborhoods and passing famous landmarks along the way. In Plaza de Mayo, stop for photos of the Argentine presidential office – Casa Rosada – a palatial building known for its pink exterior. See the Metropolitan Cathedral and the Cabildo (town hall) before making your way to Teatro Colón, a beautiful opera house built near Plaza de la República and the Obelisco de Buenos Aires (Obelisk of Buenos Aires).On your way to San Telmo, go through the waterfront district of Puerto Madero, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. Admire the well-preserved colonial architecture and attractions like Dorrego Square, where spontaneous tango performances are known to erupt. Enjoy the colorful atmosphere of La Boca, a neighborhood settled by Italian immigrants and a major attraction due to the brightly painted buildings of the Caminito, the main drag. Here, hop off the coach for a stroll along the pedestrian-only lane where local artists sell their work. Back on your coach, drive through Palermo and take in views of Palermo Woods, the city’s largest park.Your coach tour ends in Recoleta, one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods, renowned for the Recoleta Cemetery, elegant shops and open-air cafés. Explore the city on your own or take a rest during two hours of free time before your evening tango show.Tango Show with Dinner (Evening):Be transported back to a time when the sultry rhythms of Argentine tango ruled the city of Buenos Aires, and relish an enchanting evening surrounded by its lively music and dance! Choose from two great options in classy tango clubs – Café de los Angelitos or Tango Porteño – and watch professional dancers perform in stunning costumes (see below). Enjoy a delicious dinner of Argentinean and international cuisine paired with a generous selection of wine – a truly unforgettable experience!
San Isidro and Tigre Delta Small-Group Tour
Our group tour service to Tigre is unique within the market due to its characteristics and the services it offers, such as traveling from Buenos Aires to the Delta in a first class motor launch. At the start of the tour, you will head to the city’s port to board a First Class motor launch which will take you to the Tigre Delta. During the one and a half hour trip you will be able to admire Buenos Aires from the Rio de la Plata (River Plate), its northern areas and the channels of the Delta, whilst enjoying refreshments on board. After the motor launch trip, a minibus will pick you up and take you to visit Paseo Victorica, the most important neighborhood in Tigre and the Puerto de Frutos. You will soon find yourself in San Isidro where you will visit the town’s historical center and Cathedral on foot while having a snack, and then finally you will see the city’s northern areas and the Presidential Residence in Olivos, before returning to the City.
Tigre Delta, San Isidro from Buenos Aires with Canal Cruise
After pickup at 9am, head to the city’s port to board a first-class motor launch which will take you to the Tigre Delta. During the 1.5-hour trip, admire Buenos Aires from the Rio de la Plata (River Plate), its northern areas and the channels of the Delta, while enjoying refreshments on board. After the trip delta and channels, a minibus will pick you up and take you to visit Paseo Victorica, the most important neighborhood in Tigre and the Puerto de Frutos. Upon arrival, find yourself in San Isidro where you'll visit the town’s historical center and Cathedral on foot while having a snack. Finally, see the city’s northern areas and the Presidential Residence in Olivos, before returning to the city.
Tigre Delta Sightseeing Cruise from Buenos Aires
Your sailing, sightseeing cruise starts with pickup from your centrally located Buenos Aires hotel. You will meet your guide and head to the marina to board a motor sailboat at a prestigious yacht club in San Isidro. Start sailing on the world's widest river, Rio de la Plata.After a 30-minute ride, stop at San Isidro channel where you reach smalls streams where you will be able to see wildlife, go swimming, kayaking, fishing or simply relax. Here, you will enjoy a traditional Argentinian 'picada' (cured meats and cheese platter) and deli sandwiches. With your belly full, continue your journey through the channels of the Delta. Learn from your knowledgeable guide about the city of Tigre and why the group of all the islands in the area is locally known as just “El Delta” (The Delta). These islands have family homes and weekend houses, making up a private community, which can only be reached by water. You will be able to make a stop, see and visit houses in the area and talk to the local people. Your guide will also share the history of Tigre, located on the Parana River Delta, and why it is nicknamed "Venecia de Argentina” (Venice of Argentina), as its made up of different islands that form a complex labyrinth.You will be able to see large islands such as the Martin Garcia Island which has small airports, museums, camping spots, and more tourist attractions. Lunch will be served on board including coffee, tea, soda, water, Argentinian 'mate', cookies and cake. You can also have lunch at a restaurants during the programmed stop (not included). As you sail back, don't miss the many natural reserves on Tigre Delta and spot the historic buildings that date back to 1910. Enjoy delicious croissants and coffee as you cruise along Saint Antonio River. Finally, at around 4pm, we will return back to the port where you will be taken back to your hotel, reaching at approximately 5pm. This wonderful tour is led by a knowledgeable expert who knows all about Rio de la Plata and has more than 40 years of experience navigating its rivers. He knows every nook and cranny of this wonderful place and will share his love of nature and sports.
Buenos Aires Shore Excursion: Half-Day Tour to Tigre Delta
After your cruise ship docks in the Buenos Aires port, meet your guide either in the morning or afternoon (depending on option selected) for your Tigre Delta 3-hour shore excursion. Then, head out of the city center on board a comfortable coach and ride along Costanera Avenue, parallel to the Rio de la Plata, to the town of San Isidro.One of the most affluent communities in greater Buenos Aires since 1871, San Isidro houses mansions inhabited by aristocratic families who evacuated the city to escape the yellow fever epidemic. You'll see its Gothic cathedral, dating back to 1706, before continuing on to Tigre.At the Puerto de Frutos, the port that connects life on the delta islands with the mainland, hop on a catamaran for a 40-minute boat cruise through the Tigre Delta's fascinating freshwater canals. Learn how the island residents live and interact with floating services, such as the water taxi and supermarket boat. See the house and museum of former Argentinean president Sarmiento, and pass inhabited homes built on stilts in the former swamp, now developed with grass paths, before making your own way to the cruise port.This excursion concludes within a 15-minute taxi ride to the cruise port, so you determine the time you return to your ship in Buenos Aires. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.