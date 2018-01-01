Trelew, Gaiman Private Shore Excursion from Puerto Madryn

When your cruise ship docks at the Puerto Madryn port, your professional guide will pick you up and take you 1 hour south to Trelew, where you'll discover the interesting Celtic origin of this cultural Patagonian hub on a private tour. You'll learn that the first Welsh immigrants in the 19th century left a mark on this picturesque town, as seen in the various chapels and architecture. First, head to the Paleontological Museum, widely known for its interesting, authentic exhibits. Here, you’ll see original artifacts and ancient fossils as you tour several chronologically ordered rooms, each featuring a distinct environment according to the characteristics of the time period. See a replica of the Cueva de las Manos (Cave of the Hands), a famous UNESCO World Heritage-listed cave in the valley of the Pinturas River. This life-like replica will transport you back to ancient times, giving you a unique look at what it was like to live in those caves some 13,000 years ago. Also amazing is the bird room, where fossil reconstructions hang from the ceiling, making it seem as if they’re flying overhead. Don’t miss the room devoted to sea fossils and an interesting video about the origins and evolution of the universe. After your tour of the museum, hop in the car and make your way to the nearby town of Gaiman, located near the River Chubut. Spend time with your knowledgeable guide walking along the charming streets to get a feel for the Welsh atmosphere -- Gaiman is actually the cultural and demographic center of the main region of Welsh settlement in Argentina. Stop by a café to sample some Welsh tea (own expense), prepared according to unique standards and accompanied by homemade pastries.You’ll then be driven back to the Puerto Madryn port to conclude your tour. Worry-Free Shore ExcursionWe will ensure your timely return to the Puerto Madryn port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.