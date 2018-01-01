Welcome to Puerto Madryn
The sprawling city is the second-largest fishing port in the country and home to Aluar, Argentina’s first aluminum plant, built in 1974. A sheltered port facing Golfo Nuevo, Puerto Madryn was founded by Welsh settlers in 1886. Statues of immigrants and Tehuelche along the shoreline pay tribute to its history. The Universidad de la Patagonia is known for its marine biology department, and ecological centers here promote conservation and education.
Top experiences in Puerto Madryn
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Puerto Madryn activities
Punta Tombo Penguins: Private Tour With Puerto Madryn Pickup
When your cruise ship docks at the Puerto Madryn port, you’ll be picked up by your professional guide and taken on a private shore excursion to Punta Tombo, located 3.5 hours south. This peninsula, a fauna and penguin preservation area created in 1979, is home to the most important Magellan penguins colony in Patagonia. Almost one million of these loveable creatures arrive from the Atlantic at this place every year in order to breed, incubate their eggs, and prepare their offspring for migration. Though the first penguins arrive in September and stay until April, the best season to see them is after November, once the babies are born, so this is the perfect opportunity for you to experience the penguins! Your guide will lead you down the 2-mile (3-km) stretch of beach so you can get up close to these amazing animals. Walk among the penguins, witness their habits, and see how they feed their babies, fight for the defense of their territories, and build their nests. You’ll watch these tender animals more closely than you ever imagined you could! After this unique wildlife experience, you’ll be taken back to the Puerto Madryn port. Worry-Free Shore ExcursionWe will ensure your timely return to the Puerto Madryn port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Peninsula Valdes Tour from Puerto Madryn with Hotel Pickup
Explore the amazing Peninsula Valdes, a world-heritage site, on this full-day tour from Puerto Madryn. The area is famous for unique animal species since it's a suitable place for them to live and breed. On this day out, you'll be accompanied by both bilingual guides and naturalists. The first stop is the interpretive center Carlos Ameghino Isthmus, where you'll learn about the flora, fauna and geology of the peninsula. Also, you'll enjoy the panoramic lookout point of Golfo Nuevo, San Jose and the Island of Birds. Don't forget to bring your camera for unforgettable photo opportunities!This is followed by another stop in the town of Puerto Piramides where, depending on the season, you can take a whale watching tour (optional, at extra cost).Depending on the season, weather and the tides, you'll be visiting the following places in a different order or combined with other stops: Caleta Valdes, Punta Norte and Punta Cantor to observe elephant seals, penguins and sea lions.As you venture back, look out for some of the wild Argentinean land animals including guanacos, rheas, foxes, maras (Patagonian hare), armadillos and skunks.At sunset, you'll arrive back at Puerto Madryn and conclude the tour.
Peninsula Valdes Private Tour with Puerto Madryn Pickup
Start your day with a pickup from the Puerto Madryn pier and travel 30 kilometers north to Peninsula Valdes. Entering through the isthmus Carlos Ameghino, you will stop in the interpretation center. This is the first stop of the tour, where you will learn about the history of this peninsula and of the fauna and sea birds. After 1.5-hours, move on to Caleta Valdes to see the creek, penguins, and the only continental colony of elephant seals. During the journey, you will see the natural inhabitants of the Peninsula Valdés including American ostriches, guanacos, and maras also known as Patagonian hares. Observe the piches or armadillos, foxes, skunks, eagles, and owls among others. Finally, head to the Puerto Piramides village and Punta Pramides to pay a visit to the sea lion colony. Once your tour comes to an end, you will head out once more to return to Puerto Madryn.
Trelew, Gaiman Private Shore Excursion from Puerto Madryn
When your cruise ship docks at the Puerto Madryn port, your professional guide will pick you up and take you 1 hour south to Trelew, where you'll discover the interesting Celtic origin of this cultural Patagonian hub on a private tour. You'll learn that the first Welsh immigrants in the 19th century left a mark on this picturesque town, as seen in the various chapels and architecture. First, head to the Paleontological Museum, widely known for its interesting, authentic exhibits. Here, you’ll see original artifacts and ancient fossils as you tour several chronologically ordered rooms, each featuring a distinct environment according to the characteristics of the time period. See a replica of the Cueva de las Manos (Cave of the Hands), a famous UNESCO World Heritage-listed cave in the valley of the Pinturas River. This life-like replica will transport you back to ancient times, giving you a unique look at what it was like to live in those caves some 13,000 years ago. Also amazing is the bird room, where fossil reconstructions hang from the ceiling, making it seem as if they’re flying overhead. Don’t miss the room devoted to sea fossils and an interesting video about the origins and evolution of the universe. After your tour of the museum, hop in the car and make your way to the nearby town of Gaiman, located near the River Chubut. Spend time with your knowledgeable guide walking along the charming streets to get a feel for the Welsh atmosphere -- Gaiman is actually the cultural and demographic center of the main region of Welsh settlement in Argentina. Stop by a café to sample some Welsh tea (own expense), prepared according to unique standards and accompanied by homemade pastries.You’ll then be driven back to the Puerto Madryn port to conclude your tour. Worry-Free Shore ExcursionWe will ensure your timely return to the Puerto Madryn port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Peninsula Valdes National Park Day Trip
Getting at the peninsula south, passing thru Salinas Grande and Chica, we will get to Punta Delgada by noon, were we will enjoy a lunch (not included) at Complejo El Faro.At El Faro you will have the opportunity to go among the cliffs and walk between seals and sea lions. Please note that El Faro closes after Easter until 31 August.When El Faro is closed, the lunch is at Pyramid Cove (without access to El Faro private beach).As the trip goes on, we will go to Punta Canor to see the peninsula outside coast and arrive at Punta Cantor, also known as the Valdes entrance. Here we will see amazing geologic formations before coming back to Istmo Ameghino.At eventide we will arrive to Puerto Madryn.
Day Trip to Punta Tombo
Punta Tombo is one of the most famous and visited coasts along the eastern coast of Argentinean Patagonian. You'll surely be amazed by one of the most fascinating shows in nature: the Magellan penguin continental colony. At this stop we will have the chance to watch penguins in their own habitat as they scurry and play on the rocks. Lunch is in charge of the passengers As the sun is setting behind the water we will return to Puerto Madryn. (This tour is available from middle- September to march).This tour includes Hotel Pick Up/Drop Off - Downtown Hotels.