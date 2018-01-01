2-Days Glamping in the Pampas

DAY 1:The tour begins with your pick -up at hotel in Buenos Aires downtown area. Then, you will enjoy while you are driven trough our Argentine countryside, where local ranchers are located. On the way, an expert tour guide will give you complete information.Once you get to San Antonio de Areco, you will enjoy a lovely tour around the town and its old center. A little later, you will get to "Estancia La Porteña".At the ranch, you will have different options: horseriding or going for a ride on horse-drawn carriages. In the meantime, a buffet will be ready for you: cold cuts, different types of cheese and traditional drinks. Then, a typical barbecue lunch follows. You will taste best quality meat. Lunch will be complete only after a delicious dessert and watching folk music and/or a gaucho skills.After enjoying these activities, you will enjoy dinner and spend the night using the "glamping" service: a luxury camping with the comfort of a hotel but surrounded by nature. Bathrooms are located nearby and hot showers are provided.DAY 2:During the second day you will enjoy breakfast while you admire the serenity of the place. Then, all the facilities will be available for you, as well as all the activities described under "DAY 1". At noon, you will enjoy lunch and during the afternoon, you will have your transfer back to Buenos Aires up to your hotel/department.