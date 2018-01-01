Welcome to San Antonio de Areco
San Antonio de Areco’s compact town center and quiet streets are very walkable. Around the Plaza Ruiz de Arellano, named in honor of the town’s founding estanciero (ranch owner), are several historic buildings, including the iglesia parroquial (parish church).
Like many other small towns in this part of Argentina, Areco shuts down during the afternoon siesta.
Top experiences in San Antonio de Areco
San Antonio de Areco activities
Estancia in San Antonio de Areco in One Day from Buenos Aires
San Antonio de Areco Gaucho Farm Day with Small Group
Private Day Tour to an Argentinian Estancia
In this tour you will visit the Town of San Antonio de Areco, where you will become acquainted with a Pulpería (a typical establishment in South America where the main provisions were sold). You will get to see how a craft chocolate shop works and learn the history of the town before you reach the Estancia. Argentina is well known for its vast farmlands. Since the country´s formal organization as a national entity in the second half of the 19th century, it followed an agricultural and livestock export model of development with a large concentration of crops in the fertile Pampas. It is largely limited to stock-raising activities and centered on the export of cattle hides and wool.Once there you can take rides on the horses or go for a ride in a sulky (2-wheeled cart) while enjoying a buffet of traditional cold cuts, cheeses and beverages. At lunchtime the group will enjoy a typical country-style barbecue prepared using only the finest quality meats. Dessert is accompanied by a folklore show, which is followed by a demonstration of gaucho skills. This whole package will give you an outlook on the Argentinian countryside and its history.
Visit the village San Antonio de Areco and the Estancia
Shore Excursion: Small Group Estancia Tour
After your cruise ship docks in the Buenos Aires port you will board a minibus type vehicle and drive to San Antonio de Areco. On the way there, you can enjoy the views of the pampas and receive some explanation from your guide. Once you get to the town, you will enjoy a tour of the village including a walk around the historical downtown of the city. Afterwards, you will make your way to the exclusive ‘El Ombu de Areco’ Estancia. At this place, you will have a chance to take rides on horses or go for a ride in a carriage while enjoying some traditional cold cuts, cheeses and beverages. Then, you will enjoy a typical Argentinian barbecue of the finest meats. While you have dessert, you will be able to see a folklore show followed by a demonstration of gaucho skills. This tour will give you an authentic day in the countryside at an exclusive estancia in San Antonio de Areco. At the end of a fun day, you will be driven back to your ship.
2-Days Glamping in the Pampas
DAY 1:The tour begins with your pick -up at hotel in Buenos Aires downtown area. Then, you will enjoy while you are driven trough our Argentine countryside, where local ranchers are located. On the way, an expert tour guide will give you complete information.Once you get to San Antonio de Areco, you will enjoy a lovely tour around the town and its old center. A little later, you will get to "Estancia La Porteña".At the ranch, you will have different options: horseriding or going for a ride on horse-drawn carriages. In the meantime, a buffet will be ready for you: cold cuts, different types of cheese and traditional drinks. Then, a typical barbecue lunch follows. You will taste best quality meat. Lunch will be complete only after a delicious dessert and watching folk music and/or a gaucho skills.After enjoying these activities, you will enjoy dinner and spend the night using the "glamping" service: a luxury camping with the comfort of a hotel but surrounded by nature. Bathrooms are located nearby and hot showers are provided.DAY 2:During the second day you will enjoy breakfast while you admire the serenity of the place. Then, all the facilities will be available for you, as well as all the activities described under "DAY 1". At noon, you will enjoy lunch and during the afternoon, you will have your transfer back to Buenos Aires up to your hotel/department.