Welcome to La Plata
Just over an hour from Buenos Aires, the bustling university city of La Plata is notable for being South America's first planned city. The leafy streets of the capital of Buenos Aires province follow an elaborate plan of diagonal avenues crossing a regular 5km-square grid pattern to connect the major plazas, creating a distinctive star design.
It's a pleasant city with a vibrant nightlife, expansive parkland and a number of worthwhile sights, including an excellent natural history museum (great for kids) and an imposing neo-Gothic cathedral – the largest in Argentina. Architecture buffs won't want to miss peeking inside a house designed by Le Corbusier, his only completed work in Latin America.
Top experiences in La Plata
