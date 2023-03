Right at the bottom of the castle complex are the remains of a small hammam (Turkish bath) as well as a functioning teqe – a small place of worship for those practising the Bektashi branch of Islam. This beautifully decorated teqe has been maintained by successive generations of the Dollma family since 1789. Skanderbeg himself reputedly planted the knotted olive tree at the front.

In the summer at least it's normally either open or, if not, a guardian will usually magically appear with a key.