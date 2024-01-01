Castle

Central Albania

LoginSave

Kruja's once important castle is these days just an impressive ruin. Within its crumbling walls are Albanian flag sellers, pizza restaurants and an array of mildly interesting sights, though few are actually castle-related. It's a fun place to poke about and plenty of locals make their way up to the castle to catch the sunset.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bunk'Art

    Bunk'Art

    11.38 MILES

    This fantastic conversion – from a massive Cold War bunker on the outskirts of Tirana into a history and contemporary art museum – is Albania's most…

  • Durrës Archaeological Museum

    Durrës Archaeological Museum

    22.81 MILES

    This ultra-modern, well lit and labelled museum just back from the seafront has a breathtaking collection of historical artefacts. Highlights include the…

  • Skanderberg equestrian statue in Skanderberg Square and the National History Museum.

    National History Museum

    12.33 MILES

    The largest museum in Albania holds many of the country's archaeological treasures and a replica of Skanderbeg's massive sword (how he held it, rode his…

  • Albania, Tirane, Tirana. National Art Gallery exterior facade with advertising for photography exhibition.

    National Gallery of Arts

    12.61 MILES

    Tracing the relatively brief history of Albanian painting from the early 19th century to the present day, this beautiful space also holds temporary…

  • Bunk'Art 2

    Bunk'Art 2

    12.5 MILES

    The little cousin to the main Bunk'Art, this museum, which is within a communist-era bunker and underground tunnel system below the Ministry of Internal…

  • House of Leaves

    House of Leaves

    12.52 MILES

    This grand old 1930s building started life as Albania's first maternity hospital, but within a few years the focus turned from creating new life to ending…

  • Amphitheatre of Durrës

    Amphitheatre of Durrës

    22.56 MILES

    The weathered Roman-era Amphitheatre of Durrës was built on the hillside inside the city walls in the early 2nd century AD. In its prime it had the…

  • National Ethnographic Museum

    National Ethnographic Museum

    0.03 MILES

    This traditional home in the castle complex below the Skanderbeg Museum houses one of the best ethnographic museums in the country. Set in an original…

View more attractions

Nearby Central Albania attractions

1. Skanderbeg Museum

0.02 MILES

Designed by Enver Hoxha's daughter and son-in-law, this museum, inside the castle complex, opened in 1982. Its spacious seven-level interior displays…

2. National Ethnographic Museum

0.03 MILES

This traditional home in the castle complex below the Skanderbeg Museum houses one of the best ethnographic museums in the country. Set in an original…

3. Teqe

0.08 MILES

Right at the bottom of the castle complex are the remains of a small hammam (Turkish bath) as well as a functioning teqe – a small place of worship for…

4. Bazaar

0.18 MILES

This Ottoman-style bazaar was restored in 2015 and now looks better than ever. It's also one of the country's best places for souvenir shopping and has…

5. Mt Dajti National Park

11.22 MILES

Just 25km east of Tirana is Mt Dajti National Park. It is the most accessible mountain in the country, and many locals go there to escape the city rush…

6. Bunk'Art

11.38 MILES

This fantastic conversion – from a massive Cold War bunker on the outskirts of Tirana into a history and contemporary art museum – is Albania's most…

7. National History Museum

12.33 MILES

The largest museum in Albania holds many of the country's archaeological treasures and a replica of Skanderbeg's massive sword (how he held it, rode his…

8. Palace of Culture

12.38 MILES

To the east of Sheshi Skënderbej is the white stone Palace of Culture, which has a theatre, shops and art galleries. Construction of the palace began as a…