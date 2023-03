This Ottoman-style bazaar was restored in 2015 and now looks better than ever. It's also one of the country's best places for souvenir shopping and has antique gems and quality traditional wares, including beautifully embroidered tablecloths, copper coffee pots and plates, although there is a growing amount of tourist tat as well.

The bazaar stretches through a tangle of streets, but a good place to start exploring is along Pazari Vjeter.