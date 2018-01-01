3-Day Mai Chau Fishing and Farming Life Tour

Day 1: Hanoi – Mai Chau, Cycling (L,D)8am: Pick up from your hotel and head west towards Hoa Binh. Stop for refreshments.10am: Leave Hoa Binh for Mai Chau Valley, approximately 2hrs.12pm: Arrive in Mai Chau. Lunch in a family house in the local village.2pm: Cycling expedition around the surrounding villages of White Thai ethnic people with your guide. Visit the Thai Cultural Museum on the way.6pm: Prepare and cook the evening meal with your host family, learning about family-style Vietnamese ingredients and cooking techniques and participating in the nightly group meals.8:30pm: Be entertained by Thai traditional dance in a stilt house, enjoying a taste of traditional alcohol, ruou can, with the community.Overnight: traditional stilt house, unique to Mai Chau.Day 2: Farming and Fishing in Mai Chau (B,L,D) Morning: Start your day experiencing a day of working with local farmers in a vegetable garden. Take a short walk around the garden and learn how to prepare the soil and plant some vegetables. Be introduced to the cultivation of the vegetables as well as discovering the use of vegetables in Vietnamese food. Take a trip around the vegetable garden and join the farmers in preparing the land and fertilizing it with seed in the garden. Other activities will include: raking, sowing, and watering etc…Afternoon: Walk to the stream where your tour guide will explain the process of using the net, a local traditional fishing technique that uses round and cast nets. Try your hand at scooping fish out of water. Experience raft rowing on the stream. Enjoy fishing nearby local family house. Learn to prepare the bait and pick up the right location for successful fishing. Set your eyes on the herds of water buffalo and catch a breath of fresh air around the village, here you at your on leisure.Overnight: local family home-stay.Day 3: Mai Chau – Hanoi (B,L)7:30am: Enjoy breakfast in the local village and walk to Mai Chau market. Climb the 1000 Step Cave, with a breathtaking view from the entrance and inside the cave.12pm: Have lunch in the local village before boarding the bus back to Hanoi.5pm: Arrive back to your local Hanoi for an overnight stay, at your own cost.