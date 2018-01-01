Welcome to Mai Chau
The villagers are mostly White Thai, distantly related to tribes in Thailand, Laos and China. Most no longer wear traditional dress, but the Thai women are masterful weavers producing plenty of traditional-style textiles. Locals do not employ strong-arm sales tactics here: polite bargaining is the norm.
Due to its popularity, some find the Mai Chau tour group experience too sanitised. If you’re looking for hard-core exploration, this is not the place, but for biking, hiking and relaxation, calm Mai Chau fits the bill nicely.
3-Day Mai Chau Fishing and Farming Life Tour
Day 1: Hanoi – Mai Chau, Cycling (L,D)8am: Pick up from your hotel and head west towards Hoa Binh. Stop for refreshments.10am: Leave Hoa Binh for Mai Chau Valley, approximately 2hrs.12pm: Arrive in Mai Chau. Lunch in a family house in the local village.2pm: Cycling expedition around the surrounding villages of White Thai ethnic people with your guide. Visit the Thai Cultural Museum on the way.6pm: Prepare and cook the evening meal with your host family, learning about family-style Vietnamese ingredients and cooking techniques and participating in the nightly group meals.8:30pm: Be entertained by Thai traditional dance in a stilt house, enjoying a taste of traditional alcohol, ruou can, with the community.Overnight: traditional stilt house, unique to Mai Chau.Day 2: Farming and Fishing in Mai Chau (B,L,D) Morning: Start your day experiencing a day of working with local farmers in a vegetable garden. Take a short walk around the garden and learn how to prepare the soil and plant some vegetables. Be introduced to the cultivation of the vegetables as well as discovering the use of vegetables in Vietnamese food. Take a trip around the vegetable garden and join the farmers in preparing the land and fertilizing it with seed in the garden. Other activities will include: raking, sowing, and watering etc…Afternoon: Walk to the stream where your tour guide will explain the process of using the net, a local traditional fishing technique that uses round and cast nets. Try your hand at scooping fish out of water. Experience raft rowing on the stream. Enjoy fishing nearby local family house. Learn to prepare the bait and pick up the right location for successful fishing. Set your eyes on the herds of water buffalo and catch a breath of fresh air around the village, here you at your on leisure.Overnight: local family home-stay.Day 3: Mai Chau – Hanoi (B,L)7:30am: Enjoy breakfast in the local village and walk to Mai Chau market. Climb the 1000 Step Cave, with a breathtaking view from the entrance and inside the cave.12pm: Have lunch in the local village before boarding the bus back to Hanoi.5pm: Arrive back to your local Hanoi for an overnight stay, at your own cost.
Mai Chau 1 Day Tour from Hanoi
7:30 – 8:00 | Be picked up from your hotel in the Old Quarter to depart for Mai Chau. Have a short break during the drive. 11:30 – 12:00 | Arrive in Mai Chau and then have a traditional lunch at the local village. 13:00 – 15:00 | Follow the guide to ride the bicycle around the surrounding villages of Thai minority, passing by many stilt houses and boundless rice fields, watching the peaceful scene of farmers working in fields and locals weaving scarves. 18:30-19:00 | Return to your hotel in Hanoi Old Quarter and the day tour ends.Important Notes: All fees, bicycle rentals, and lunch will be arranged by the guide. Please inform your dietary requirement at the time of booking.
3-Day Hanoi, Ninh Binh and Mai Chau Tour
Day 1: Hanoi - Mai Chau (L,D) Drive to Mai Chau valley, en route stop to visit the Muong hill tribe village at Giang Mo or Toan Son. Continue to Mai Chau, arrive at Lac village of the White Thai Minority people. Check in on local house. Then enjoy lunch served in local house. In the afternoon, visit the village Lac and Pomccong or take walking to villages around Mai Chau Valley. We recommend with some biking or walking across gorgeous rice paddy & hamlets. Dinner on local house. Enjoy traditional dance in the show and drinks the sticky rice with bamboo pipe (If request). Overnight on Stilt House Overnight in Mai Chau or Hotel Mai Chau Lodge. Day 2: Mai Chau – Ninh Binh (B,L,D) After breakfast, leave Mai Chau for Ninh Binh at Cuc Phuong, take a short trek to explore the national park or visit the Endanger Animal Rescue Center. Lunch in Cuc Phuong. PM: drive for Hang But village, take a boat trip to visit the Buddha Cave and stunning sceneries. Drive to Ninh Binh for check in the hotel. The rest time of the day is free at leisure. Dinner & overnight at the hotel in Ninh Binh. Day 3: Ninh Binh – Ha Noi (B, L) Take a boat trip to visit the Tam Coc "Ha Long on land" with 3 caves, enjoys the paddy field and the poetic mountains. Continue to Ho Lu to visit Dinh King and Le King’s Temple which dated back since the 11th Century. After lunch in local restaurant. Drive back to Hanoi. Services ends on arrival.
Vietnam Hike, Bike & Kayak
Perfect for the active adventurer, this trip will have you hiking, biking, and paddling through the best of Vietnam. Kayak through Halong Bay’s towering limestone karsts, trek the Mai Chau area, and cycle through small towns for an authentic taste of Vietnam. When you’re not pedalling or paddling, you'll visit the country's cultural highlights like the Cu Chi Tunnels and Emperor's Tomb, or overnight at a local family’s homestay. Whether by bike or on foot, this tour will keep you grounded in Vietnam's intriguing culture.
Explore Vietnam
Immerse yourself in the culture and history of Vietnam on a journey that spans from the emerald mountains of the north to the sun-drenched beaches of the south. Spend a night on a traditional junk boat in stunning Ha Long Bay, roam the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hoi An, glimpse rural life on a trek through hilltribe villages, and enjoy a cyclo ride through the heart of bustling Hanoi. As you travel the length of the country, take in the long view of this fascinating corner of Indochina.
Timeless Vietnam
For those who want the complete experience but prefer a more comfortable option, this adventure explores the best of Vietnam’s history, culture and cuisine. From the breathless beauty of Halong Bay to the former imperial capital of Hue, the ancient port town of Hoi An and the hilltribe villages, Vietnam offers adventurous visitors a chance to explore its ancient past, recent history and promising future. With comfortable accommodation and transport by private air-conditioned van and flights arranged by your CEO, you'll have plenty of time to appreciate the incredible beauty and remarkable people of Vietnam.