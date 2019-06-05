Hanoi Opera House.

This glorious neoclassical centrepiece of Hanoi's French Quarter is unmissable with its Gothic pillars and domes. The French-colonial 900-seat venue was built in 1911, and on 16 August 1945 the Viet Minh–run Citizens’ Committee announced that it had taken over the city from a balcony in this building. For some drama today, book ahead for a performance here, or take a 50-minute tour (at 2.30pm, 3.30pm or 4.30pm). Most weekends you’ll see Hanoi wedding couples getting photographed on the elegant front steps.