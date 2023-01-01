Hanoi Ceramic Mosaic Mural

Spanning almost 4km along the Song Hong dyke, from its terminus at the Long Bien Bridge, this mural project holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest ceramic mosaic on the planet. The colourful mural lines busy roads, uses ceramics produced at nearby Bat Trang and depicts different periods in Vietnam's history. Local and international artists commenced work on the project in 2007; it was completed in 2010 for Hanoi's 1000th-birthday celebrations. New sections have recently been added and the mural continues to grow.