Old Quarter

Dong Van

At the northern end of P Co, just past the old market plaza, a narrow lane, backed by a limestone cliff, meanders into the compact old quarter of Dong Van. The traditional terracotta-coloured adobe houses here, with timber details and slouchy tiled roofs, date from the French colonial period, although many have been updated.

  • Dong Van market meets once a week on Sunday morning, where many ethnic groups gather.

    Dong Van Market

    0.15 MILES

    Once a week, local villagers from the surrounding hills, including the Hmong, Tay, Nung and Hoa ethnic groups, flood into Dong Van for the Sunday market…

  • Vuong Palace

    Vuong Palace

    6.5 MILES

    This grandiose two-storey mansion was built for a local Hmong king by the French in the 1920s in Chinese-Hmong style. Set in a hidden valley in the tiny…

  • Lung Cam Cultural Tourist Village

    Lung Cam Cultural Tourist Village

    10.8 MILES

    Located in the narrow, incredibly picturesque Sung La Valley is the village of Lung Cam. Deemed a 'cultural tourist village' by the local authorities, the…

  • Lung Cu

    Lung Cu

    6.43 MILES

    Around 25km north of Dong Van and just a few kilometres from the Chinese border, Lung Cu is a massive flag tower erected in 2010 to mark the northernmost…

  • French Fort

    French Fort

    0.08 MILES

    At the top of the karst peak that overlooks central Dong Van are the dramatic ruins of a French fort. It's possible to scale the peak, using the path that…

  • Quan Ba Pass

    Quan Ba Pass

    27.75 MILES

    Leaving Ha Giang, the road climbs over the Quan Ba Pass (Heaven’s Gate) around 40km from the city. The saddle has an information centre and an awesome…

  • Viewpoint

    Viewpoint

    8.75 MILES

    Head south of town, branching off on the road left towards Khau Vai, and you'll soon get to a homestay and a series of steps that lead up to fabulous…

  • Market

    Market

    8.51 MILES

    Meo Vac has a good Sunday market. The timing and its proximity with Dong Van's Sunday market means that it’s easy enough to combine the two by xe om.

Nearby Dong Van attractions

