Lung Cam Cultural Tourist Village

Located in the narrow, incredibly picturesque Sung La Valley is the village of Lung Cam. Deemed a 'cultural tourist village' by the local authorities, the highlight here, aside from the stunning setting, is a century-old traditional Hmong house. The adobe structure, surrounding a stone-paved courtyard, was, in a former life, an opium emporium, and more recently featured in a Vietnamese film.

Lung Cam is located 25km west of Dong Van. If you don't have your own wheels, you can flag down any of the buses that connect Dong Van and Tam Son.