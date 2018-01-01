CHAN MAY PORT TO HUE AND BACH MA NATIONAL PARK TOUR

DAY 1: CHAN MAY PORT – HUE FULL DAY CITY TOUR (--/L/D) Am: from 7:00 to 08.00 when the cruise ship land in Chan May Port, our guide and driver welcome you and transfer you to Hue city. On arrival you will make a boat trip on Perfume River to visit Thien Mu pagoda. The scenery along the river gives you a comfortable feeling among nature. Visit Thien Mu pagoda and learn more of Buddhism at the most beautiful pagoda in Hue. Next is the time for visiting the Citadel where has many constructions of Royal Palace still remain original architecture including Five Phoenix Towers, Thai Hoa Palace, Nine urn Dynasties, royal theater, etc. Enjoy your lunch at a local restaurant in Hue amist the famous Hue green garden. Pm: This afternoon you continue your journey to get discovery at Emperor Tu Duc Mausoleum. Here is the chance to see more of handicraft villages of hat-making, incense making to learn more of Hue city. Have dinner at the local restaurant. Overnight at hotel in Hue city. DAY 2: HUE – BACH MA NATIONAL PARK – CHAN MAY (B/L/--) 8.00: Pick up at your hotel and take one hour driving to Bach Ma National Park. After that, drive up to the top of Bach Ma National Park. You will visit Do Quyen Waterfall - is astounding and huge in the wooded mountain. It is more than 300m high and 20-30m wide. It is amazing to watch the silver water running into the bright red of water-rail flowers. Have lunch. After lunch, we will walk to Hai Vong Dai – Sea Observation Post where people can have a panoramic view of immense sea and surrounding scenery. Walking around and discover the nature. Then you leave back Chan May Port. Tour ends at the port.