The national park, extended in 2008, stretches from the coast to the Annamite mountain range at the Lao border. More than 1400 species of plants, including rare ferns and orchids, have been discovered in Bach Ma, representing a fifth of the flora of Vietnam. There are 132 kinds of mammals, three of which were only discovered in the 1990s: the antelope-like saola, the Truong Son muntjac and the giant muntjac. Nine species of primates are also present, including small numbers of the rare red-shanked Douc langur.
Full-Day Bach Ma National Park Trekking from Da Nang
You will be picked up at your hotel before heading to Bach Ma National Park which has a diversity of flora and fauna as well as naturally beautiful landscapes to explore. In just one day in Bach Ma you can trek and discover the highlights of this mountain. Another interesting sight is the old villas that remain in the jungle despite being damaged in the American War and reclaimed by nature.We will travel by car to the summit of Bach Ma, this is a great place for panoramic views of natural wonders including Cau Hai Lagoon and Chan May Port. Start hiking along to the path through the forest to the summit trail, which takes you a few kilometers past the Bach Ma Morin at the terminus of the park road. The trail continues to a pavilion with 360-degree views of the surrounding area, usually mist shrouded and above the clouds. Back to Do Quyen Waterfall for trekking along a path through dense jungle (1,5 kilometers). If they’re lucky, trekkers can see birds at close range along the foot trails where we will enjoy a picnic lunch. After an exciting day in Bach Ma, we will depart for Lang Co Beach. With its gradually sloping, white sand beach, an average depth of less than 1 meter and the average temperature in the bathing season of 25°C, Lang Co is an ideal beach for tourists. Enjoy seafood on Lang Co Beach, return to your hotel.
Full-Day Exploration of Bach Ma National Park from Hue
Leave your Hue hotel in the morning with your guide and driver, and enjoy a scenic journey along the central coastal road to Cau Hai town, located 25 miles (40 km) from Hue next to Tam Giang lagoon, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia. Bach Ma National Park, which was extended in 2008, stretches from the coast to the Annamite mountain range near the Vietnam–Laos border.After an introduction at the visitor center, take an uphill drive followed by a walk to the mountain summit at 4,757 feet (1,450 meters) above sea level to enjoy a panoramic view of the East Sea and valley and lagoon below. Then head down to the site of an old French villa where you will have a simple picnic lunch.After lunch, start trekking along the Five Lake Trail, passing by a medicinal plant garden, until you reach the 980-foot (300-meter) Do Quyen Waterfall. Some places are wet and can be slippery, so take care and use the supporting rope where available. If you are fit enough (one hour for this down-up hike of 689 steps), you can head down to the bottom of the falls to fully admire its natural beauty. Then head back to the main lane, and freshen up before hopping in your private vehicle for the drive down the winding road back to Hue. Take a few final pictures of the scenery from the window before your tour ends.
Full day: Hoi An - Bach Ma National Park
7h00AM : Tour guide & Driver pick you up at your hotel. We arrive Bach Ma National Park to visit Exhibition Center, enjoy to many thrilling games (the fee not included). Then, we discover the top of Bach Mawith a height of 1450m above the sea. From the Sea-view Tower ( Hai Vong Dai ) and Bell Tower, we can see a whole view of moutains, lagoons, ocean and Vietnamese countryside also. Have a quote that: “ Don’t take away anything except photos and don’t leave anything except your footprint”. Have lunch at the Bach Ma restaurant. In the Afternoon: Continue to through primary forest along with the trails to Ngu Ho, the place with five small lakes, where is you can jump down and take the time for relaxing. The last but not less to enjoy the majestic of Do Quyen waterfall. It is full of Rhododendron, one of the flowes scene is very popular in many temperate climates countries because of its gentle beauty. Its grow more in the high mountains. Rhododendron rich variety of types, sizes and colors. End of the tour in Hoi An.
Bach Ma National Park Full Day Experience
8.00: Pick up at your hotel and take one hour driving to Bach Ma National Park. After that, drive up to the top of Bach Ma National Park. You will visit Do Quyen Waterfall - is astounding and huge in the wooded mountain. It is more than 300m high and 20-30m wide. It is amazing to watch the silver water running into the bright red of water-rail flowers. Have lunch. After lunch, we will walk to Hai Vong Dai – Sea Observation Post where people can have a panoramic view of immense sea and surrounding scenery. Walking around and discover the nature. Turn back to hotel. Drop off at your hotel. End of tour.
CHAN MAY PORT TO HUE AND BACH MA NATIONAL PARK TOUR
DAY 1: CHAN MAY PORT – HUE FULL DAY CITY TOUR (--/L/D) Am: from 7:00 to 08.00 when the cruise ship land in Chan May Port, our guide and driver welcome you and transfer you to Hue city. On arrival you will make a boat trip on Perfume River to visit Thien Mu pagoda. The scenery along the river gives you a comfortable feeling among nature. Visit Thien Mu pagoda and learn more of Buddhism at the most beautiful pagoda in Hue. Next is the time for visiting the Citadel where has many constructions of Royal Palace still remain original architecture including Five Phoenix Towers, Thai Hoa Palace, Nine urn Dynasties, royal theater, etc. Enjoy your lunch at a local restaurant in Hue amist the famous Hue green garden. Pm: This afternoon you continue your journey to get discovery at Emperor Tu Duc Mausoleum. Here is the chance to see more of handicraft villages of hat-making, incense making to learn more of Hue city. Have dinner at the local restaurant. Overnight at hotel in Hue city. DAY 2: HUE – BACH MA NATIONAL PARK – CHAN MAY (B/L/--) 8.00: Pick up at your hotel and take one hour driving to Bach Ma National Park. After that, drive up to the top of Bach Ma National Park. You will visit Do Quyen Waterfall - is astounding and huge in the wooded mountain. It is more than 300m high and 20-30m wide. It is amazing to watch the silver water running into the bright red of water-rail flowers. Have lunch. After lunch, we will walk to Hai Vong Dai – Sea Observation Post where people can have a panoramic view of immense sea and surrounding scenery. Walking around and discover the nature. Then you leave back Chan May Port. Tour ends at the port.
Bach Ma National Park one day tour
In the morning, from 7:30 - 7:50 AM, your tour guide will meet up with you at the hotel lobby and depart for Bach Ma National Park with a quick stop at Cau Hai Lagoon for the photo hunt and learn more about the life of local fishermen. Upon arrival Bach Ma summit, which is 1.450m above the sea level with Hai Vong Dai, where you can have a panoramic view of mountains, lagoons, villages such as Lang Co beach, Hai Van pass, Chan May port. After visiting Hai Vong Dai, make a move to the parking area at km 17 and continues to explore Five Lakes which arranged from Lake no. 1 to Lake no. 5. Have a rest at the lake number 5 and enjoy the light lunch before soaking in cool water of the lake. After lunch, continue to visit Do Quyen waterfall with about 300 height, a beautiful and stunning waterfall of the national park. From the top of the waterfall, you will have a bird’s eyes view of water falling to the rocks, see the forest below and clouds on the sky. Finish tour Bach Ma and heading back to Hue city at 4:00 pm.Notice: This is a group tour, not private tour.