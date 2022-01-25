Just 3km north of Hoi An, An Bang is one of Vietnam’s most happening and enjoyable beaches. At present there's a wonderful stretch of fine sand and an enormous horizon (with less of the serious erosion evident at Cua Dai), and with only the distant Cham Islands interrupting the seaside symmetry. Staying at the beach and visiting Hoi An on day trips is a good strategy for a relaxing visit to the area.

There is a growing band of vendors selling souvenirs and food on the beach, and at the end of the day, the beach gets very busy with local families heading down for a swim. A few watersports operators are also now offering parasailing and jetski hire. Note that safety standards for these activities may not be enforced as strongly as in other countries.