Salt Pub & Restaurant
With a beachfront location on the quiet side of the An Bang strip, this relaxed place offers craft beers on tap, espresso coffee and a tempting choice of…
Just 3km north of Hoi An, An Bang is one of Vietnam’s most happening and enjoyable beaches. At present there's a wonderful stretch of fine sand and an enormous horizon (with less of the serious erosion evident at Cua Dai), and with only the distant Cham Islands interrupting the seaside symmetry. Staying at the beach and visiting Hoi An on day trips is a good strategy for a relaxing visit to the area.
There is a growing band of vendors selling souvenirs and food on the beach, and at the end of the day, the beach gets very busy with local families heading down for a swim. A few watersports operators are also now offering parasailing and jetski hire. Note that safety standards for these activities may not be enforced as strongly as in other countries.
Featuring a garden setting and decorated with colourful lanterns, Purple Lantern is a low-key family-owned restaurant a couple of streets back from the…
This homely and rustic-textured spot is the top An Bang choice for baked goodies, with an on-site bakery taking care of fresh baguettes, cakes, croissants…
This oceanfront restaurant with a grassy garden and thatched dining area has a daily menu that may include tuna carpaccio, seafood salad or calamari…
This oceanfront place includes beachy decor with rustic timber, private cabanas, and a menu stretching from local flavours through to burgers and fresh…
This beachfront place offers snacks, Gallic-style salads and other French-accented main dishes. Seafood is very good, and when you've finished dining,…
