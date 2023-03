The Casa del Correo del Orinoco – an example of impressive colonial architecture – houses the Museo de Ciudad Bolívar, a hodgepodge of modern art and historic objects. The most interesting artifact is the original printing press of the Correo del Orinoco, the new republic’s first newspaper, published from 1818 to 1821. Fascinating old city maps decorate the walls around it. Also of interest is a pre-Colombian petroglyph unearthed near the Represa de Guri.