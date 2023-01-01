If you’re passing through the city’s airport, don’t miss the Río Caroní airplane, conveniently parked in front of the terminal building. This is the part original, part replica of the plane Jimmie Angel crash-landed on top of Auyantepui in 1937 as he sought to prove the existence of an enormous waterfall that nobody believed existed. The plane was removed from the tepui in 1970, restored in Maracay and brought here, though bizarrely its engine remains in Maracay.