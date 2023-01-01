The Isfandiyar Palace (also called the Palace of Nurullabay) was built between 1906 and 1912, and like the emir’s summer palace in Bukhara displays some fascinatingly overwrought decorations that straddle the messy collision of East and West. The rooms are largely empty, allowing one to fully appreciate the gold-embroidered ceilings, ceramic chimneys and lavish 4m-high mirrors and chandeliers.

Despite being located just outside the walls of the Ichon-Qala, admission here is included on the two-day ticket.