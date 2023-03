Walk five minutes down Muqimi ko'chasi from Khamza ko'chasi to the truncated remnants of the 19th-century Sahib Mian (Sohibzoda) Hazrat Medressa, where the Uzbek poet and ‘democrat’ Mohammedamin Muqimi (1850–1903) lived and studied for the last 33 years of his life. There is a small museum in Muqimi’s old room, which contains a few of his personal belongings, plus Arabic calligraphy by Muqimi himself.