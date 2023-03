The Bolsheviks closed the 1799 Narbutabey Medressa, but it opened after independence only to have Karimov shut it down again in 2008. Visitors can visit the mosque (with its original ceiling), which Stalin reopened to win wartime support from Muslim subjects, as well the non-working medressa (now named the Mir Medressa). The local caretaker will show you around for a tip.