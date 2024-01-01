The unrestored Modari Khan Mausoleum, built in 1825 for Umar’s mother, features unusual red, green, yellow and blue tilework.
Modari Khan Mausoleum
Fergana Valley
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.72 MILES
The palace of the Khan of Kokand, with seven courtyards and 114 rooms, was built in 1873, though its dazzling tiled exterior makes it look so perfect that…
0.43 MILES
Kokand’s most impressive mosque, built by Umar Khan in 1812, is centred on a 22m minaret and includes a colourful 100m-long aivan (portico) supported by…
0.04 MILES
Entering the Narbutabey graveyard’s north gate from the street, proceed straight and you'll see the 1830s Dakhma-i-Shokhon (the tomb of Umar Khan and…
0.82 MILES
Walk five minutes down Muqimi ko'chasi from Khamza ko'chasi to the truncated remnants of the 19th-century Sahib Mian (Sohibzoda) Hazrat Medressa, where…
0.08 MILES
The Bolsheviks closed the 1799 Narbutabey Medressa, but it opened after independence only to have Karimov shut it down again in 2008. Visitors can visit…
0.06 MILES
Originally buried behind Modari Khan, Nodira was adopted by the Soviets as a model Uzbek woman and moved to a prominent place beneath a white stone tablet…
0.66 MILES
There's not much to see at this small neighbourhood mosque in the old town but there's a welcoming chaikhana next door.
1.48 MILES
This small bazaar is worth a visit for its fresh produce and dried fruits and nuts.
Nearby Fergana Valley attractions
0.63 MILES
This landmark is home to a woman's organisation and so generally isn't open to the public.
