Modari Khan Mausoleum

Fergana Valley

LoginSave

The unrestored Modari Khan Mausoleum, built in 1825 for Umar’s mother, features unusual red, green, yellow and blue tilework.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Khan’s Palace

    Khan’s Palace

    0.72 MILES

    The palace of the Khan of Kokand, with seven courtyards and 114 rooms, was built in 1873, though its dazzling tiled exterior makes it look so perfect that…

  • Jami Mosque Museum

    Jami Mosque Museum

    0.43 MILES

    Kokand’s most impressive mosque, built by Umar Khan in 1812, is centred on a 22m minaret and includes a colourful 100m-long aivan (portico) supported by…

  • Dakhma-i-Shokhon

    Dakhma-i-Shokhon

    0.04 MILES

    Entering the Narbutabey graveyard’s north gate from the street, proceed straight and you'll see the 1830s Dakhma-i-Shokhon (the tomb of Umar Khan and…

  • Sahib Mian Hazrat Medressa

    Sahib Mian Hazrat Medressa

    0.82 MILES

    Walk five minutes down Muqimi ko'chasi from Khamza ko'chasi to the truncated remnants of the 19th-century Sahib Mian (Sohibzoda) Hazrat Medressa, where…

  • Narbutabey Medressa

    Narbutabey Medressa

    0.08 MILES

    The Bolsheviks closed the 1799 Narbutabey Medressa, but it opened after independence only to have Karimov shut it down again in 2008. Visitors can visit…

  • Stone Tablet of Nodira

    Stone Tablet of Nodira

    0.06 MILES

    Originally buried behind Modari Khan, Nodira was adopted by the Soviets as a model Uzbek woman and moved to a prominent place beneath a white stone tablet…

  • Zimbardor Mosque

    Zimbardor Mosque

    0.66 MILES

    There's not much to see at this small neighbourhood mosque in the old town but there's a welcoming chaikhana next door.

  • Jahon Bazaar

    Jahon Bazaar

    1.48 MILES

    This small bazaar is worth a visit for its fresh produce and dried fruits and nuts.

View more attractions

Nearby Fergana Valley attractions

1. Dakhma-i-Shokhon

0.04 MILES

Entering the Narbutabey graveyard’s north gate from the street, proceed straight and you'll see the 1830s Dakhma-i-Shokhon (the tomb of Umar Khan and…

2. Stone Tablet of Nodira

0.06 MILES

Originally buried behind Modari Khan, Nodira was adopted by the Soviets as a model Uzbek woman and moved to a prominent place beneath a white stone tablet…

3. Narbutabey Medressa

0.08 MILES

The Bolsheviks closed the 1799 Narbutabey Medressa, but it opened after independence only to have Karimov shut it down again in 2008. Visitors can visit…

4. Jami Mosque Museum

0.43 MILES

Kokand’s most impressive mosque, built by Umar Khan in 1812, is centred on a 22m minaret and includes a colourful 100m-long aivan (portico) supported by…

5. Kamal-Kazi Medressa

0.63 MILES

This landmark is home to a woman's organisation and so generally isn't open to the public.

6. Zimbardor Mosque

0.66 MILES

There's not much to see at this small neighbourhood mosque in the old town but there's a welcoming chaikhana next door.

7. Khan’s Palace

0.72 MILES

The palace of the Khan of Kokand, with seven courtyards and 114 rooms, was built in 1873, though its dazzling tiled exterior makes it look so perfect that…

8. Sahib Mian Hazrat Medressa

0.82 MILES

Walk five minutes down Muqimi ko'chasi from Khamza ko'chasi to the truncated remnants of the 19th-century Sahib Mian (Sohibzoda) Hazrat Medressa, where…