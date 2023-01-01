The Termiz Archaeological Museum is reason enough to visit Termiz. Unveiled in 2001, the museum is a treasure trove of Buddhist and Bactrian artefacts collected from the many ravaged sites that pepper Surkhandarya province. The highlight would have to be the collection of 3rd- to 4th-century Buddhist statuary. The museum also has an excellent 3D map of Surkhandarya that depicts the area’s most important archaeological sights, as well as models of individual sites.

Things to look out for include the Greek-influenced statues and ivory chess pieces from Dalverzin Tepe, a one-time Bactrian and later Kushan centre 120km northeast of Termiz.