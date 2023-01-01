The best place to glimpse Termiz's Buddhist past is at this 3rd-century-AD Buddhist monastery complex, 9km west of the bus station. Discovered only in 1968, in recent years it has been restored and a teapot dome put over the monastery’s original stupa, visible through a glass window. Wander the surrounding ruins and you can make out halls with column bases, water pipes that once brought in water from the Oxus River, a kitchen and meditation halls.

Looking southwest from the site you can spot the remains of Kara-Tepe, a Buddhist cave monastery on the banks of the Amu-Darya, facing the Afghan border. The site is closed to visitors.